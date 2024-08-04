The Big Picture MaXXXine continues to dominate at the box office, surpassing predecessors X and Pearl with $19 million global haul.

Fans can expect the digital release on August 13, 2024, available for pre-order on Amazon Prime Video for $24.99 with a rental option at $19.99.

Collider's Emma Kiely praises the film as a visually stunning and wild ride, highlighting Mia Goth's strong performance as Maxine Minx.

MaXXXine, the concluding chapter of Ti West's horror trilogy, continues to perform well internationally. The film opened in six additional markets this weekend, including France, where it grossed $393K from 253 screens. This strong performance has helped the movie surpass the total international box office of its predecessors, X and Pearl, reaching a cumulative total of $4.9 million. In other markets, MaXXXine had a notable debut in Argentina, Belgium, and the Baltics, adding a total of $502K to its earnings. The Netherlands, a holdover market, saw a -48% drop in its second weekend, reaching a cume of $91K. The film stands with a total of $19 million worldwide.

For fans eagerly awaiting its digital release, MaXXXine is expected to be available on VOD and streaming platforms starting August 13, 2024. According to streaming tracker When to Stream, the film can be pre-ordered on Amazon Prime Video for $24.99, with a rental option available for $19.99. It is anticipated that the film will also be available for purchase on platforms such as AppleTV+ and Google Play. As an A24 production, MaXXXine is likely to eventually stream on MAX.

For those looking to experience the slasher film in theaters, MaXXXine continues to play across the US and worldwide. Fans can also check out a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night for an in-depth discussion with star Mia Goth about her role in the film.

Is 'MaXXXine' Worth Watching?

Image via A24

Collider's Emma Kiely certainly thought so, labeling the movie a "visually stunning and wild ride", as well as "a movie lover's dream", while throwing praise at the film's cast. In her review she wrote:

"Mia Goth does an incredible job of tracking Maxine’s character progression from X. She’s clearly traumatized and the "Texas Porn Star Massacre" has only hardened her, making her more determined and unapologetic in her pursuit of stardom. When the detective pleads for her help in the case in order to save the next girl, Maxine retorts “Maybe she should save herself — I had to.” Maxine has closed herself off from love, friendship, and connection, and the film sees her come to realize that women need each other in the face of so much danger. Goth is asked to wear a lot of hats, from cocky to terrified to vulnerable, and she never misses a beat. There’s no denying that this is Goth’s film but Elizabeth Debicki is close to stealing the show. She plays Bender with the imperial authority of a Roman guard, chewing up every last bit of scenery. She’s a Shakespearean villain with her nose firmly in the air as she defends her artistry. It might seem out of line in a pretty wacky horror film, but Debicki always knows when to dial it back from becoming a caricature. Every member of the supporting cast fills their roles to perfection. From Lily Collins' idealistic young actress (with a Welsh accent despite being from Yorkshire) to Kevin Bacon’s sleazy PI to Giancarlo Esposito and Moses Sumney as much-needed allies, the casting is one of the MaXXXine's biggest strengths."

