Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for MaXXXine.

The Big Picture Halsey stars in Ti West's MaXXXine, a horror film set in 1980s Hollywood alongside Mia Goth, Lily Collins, and Elizabeth Debicki.

The eerie set and realistic props startled Halsey on set after getting to know her co-stars at the table read.

Halsey is also set to appear in The Player's Table alongside Sydney Sweeney.

Eerie vibes run rampant on the set of horror movies with buckets (and sometimes cannons) of fake blood and prop limbs littering every inch of the staging area. It’s not a place for anyone who's particularly susceptible to jump scares. But, there’s not much that can be done if this is the gig you’ve landed, a lesson that pop superstar Halsey learned while working on Ti West’s MaXXXine. Putting her acting chops on display for the world in the Mia Goth-led trilogy capper, Halsey will appear as another aspiring actress seeking stardom in Hollywood in the 1980s alongside Goth’s Maxine Minx.

During a recent chat with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, which also involved Halsey’s co-star Lily Collins, the singer revealed a moment that made the hair on the back of her neck stand up after an encounter with one of the production’s unbelievably real props. She said:

“I will say, Lily, I have a really impressed-upon-me memory of, after having met you at the table read, I was just like, ‘Oh, she’s so nice, and she’s just so wonderful.’ There’s just this, like, light about you. And then seeing your head on a table outside of the trailer, just the way that that affected me, it felt awful. I was like, ‘This is the severed head of a lovely person I met.’”

Halsey’s Latest Step Into The Limelight

Although she may be best known for her chart-topping and Grammy Award-nominated success in the music industry, Halsey has been working her way into the television and film industry over the last few years. Most recently, the entertainer appeared alongside a star-studded cast that included Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), and Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs) in Tony Tost’s crime thriller, Americana. Beyond her role as Tabby Martin in MaXXXine, Halsey is on track to reunite with her close pal and Americana co-star, Sweeney, on the long-awaited murder mystery film, The Player’s Table. In the meantime, Halsey has been busy chugging away at her fifth studio album, having recently dropped the project’s first single, “The End,” back in June, which coincided with the artist’s public announcement that she has been privately dealing with health issues including lupus and a T-cell disorder.

You can catch Halsey and the rest of the female-powered cast of MaXXXine in cinemas for what may or may not be the final feature of West’s X trilogy when the movie slashes onto screens on July 5.

MaXXXine

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24

