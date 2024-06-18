The Big Picture MaXXXine blends fiction with reality using real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez as a character in the story.

The movie follows Maxine Minx six years after the events of X, as her bloody past catches up with her in Hollywood.

Director Ti West emphasizes that MaXXXine has a haunting tone similar to Summer of Sam.

This is the summer of horrors as director Ti West brings in the third and final (for now) installment of his X trilogy with MaXXXine, starring Mia Goth. Fans of the genre have all eyes on the feature after the events of X, which saw Maxine as the sole survivor of a night of murder and carnage, but this time around she has met her match, Richard Ramirez aka The Night Stalker, a real-life serial killer, who was convicted of 13 counts of murder, five attempted murders, and 11 sexual assaults. After the initial tease in the trailer, audiences are excited to see how West blends fiction with reality.

As the feature nears its release, more details are coming out about the slasher flick, with images, character posters, and more. Total Film has unveiled a new image featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Elizabeth Bender, a film director working on a horror film. The image sees her on-set directing a girl, and while the image gives nothing away, it gives us a good idea of the haunting tone of the movie as well as a peak 1980s Hollywood aesthetic.

How 'MaXXXine' Blends Fiction With Reality?

Set six years after the events of X, we follow Maxine as she lives in Hollywood and tries to build a career. However, on the brink of her big break, her bloody past catches up with her. Speaking of how The Night Stalker figures into the story, Goth, who also produces the film along with starring, says “It sets out a breadcrumb trail back to reality. It’s not just some big sweeping horror movie that’s purely for entertainment value. It’s rooted in something.”

It remains to be seen whether MaXXXine will mold history to fit the narrative much like Quinten Tarantino did with Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. While West emphasizes that the tone of the feature, "has more in common with Summer of Sam, the Spike Lee movie [backdropped by the killings of David Berkowitz a.k.a. the Son of Sam, in New York during 1976 and 1977], than it does Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. It does play a significant role in the story but in its own particular way."

The movie has a stacked cast including Moses Sumney as Leon Green, Michelle Monaghan as Detective Williams, Bobby Cannavale as Detective Torres, Halsey as Tabby Martin, Lily Collins as an actress Molly Bennett, Giancarlo Esposito as an agent for the adult film industry, Teddy Knight, Kevin Bacon as John Labat, and Sophie Thatcher.

MaXXXine is scheduled to be released in the United States by A24 on July 5. You can check out the new image above and get your tickets below!

