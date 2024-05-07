The Big Picture MaXXXine, set for release on July 5, 2024, delves into the darkside of Hollywood in the 1980s.

The film focuses on Mia Goth's Maxine, who stars in a horror sequel amidst a murder mystery backdrop.

Director Ti West promises a return to old-school practical effects, distinguishing MaXXXine from modern horror.

Horror fans are less than two months away until MaXXXine kills its way to theaters. The next chapter in Ti West’s X Franchise is set to return the focus to Mia Goth’s Maxine in 1980s Hollywood. West has previously teased that the murder mystery is thematically about the harsh reality of Tinseltown. Now, with the latest threatening image, West doubles down on the darkside of Hollywood.

Exclusively released by Empire Magazine as a part of their Deadpool & Wolverine issue, the new atmospheric shot sees Goth’s Maxine armed and pointing a gun at something off-screen. She looks unfazed by whatever it is that’s following her in the dead of night. The character being lit up by Hollywood’s neon lights are also a reminder of MaXXXine’s themes and the era the film takes place. “A big part of the aesthetic of the movie is the shiny parts of Hollywood [versus] the seedy parts of Hollywood,” West would tell Empire. “The shiny type of movies that are made, and then the sleazy or low-budget type of movies that are made. In the same way that Pearl’s Technicolor-adjacent vibe is part of the aesthetic, this is more influenced by the aesthetic of both A- and B-movies in the 1980s.” The previous two films in the X trilogy were very “old-school” practical nightmares, which is going to continue with MaXXXine. “We just did everything the way you would always traditionally do it,” West would tease. “There’s not a lot of modern trickery with it — mostly it’s the same way you would have made it back then, with the same equipment.”

What’s ‘MaXXXine‘ About?

Image via Empire Magazine

Taking place six years after the horrific events of X in 1985, Maxine has finally made it to Hollywood. She has been given a chance to star in a major horror sequel, The Puritan II, from filmmaker Elizabeth Bender. This is despite her adult film background. Maxine is finally becoming a star. However, when a private investigator arrives on the scene to hunt her down and multiple women end up dead around the rising actress, getting the attention of two LA Detectives, Maxine’s career may be over before it begins. This murder mystery also has the backdrop of the real-life serial killer, “The Night Stalker”. While there’s the possibility of more X films in the future, the Maxine-era of the franchise looks to come to a close with this installment.

When Does ‘MaXXXine’ Release?

MaXXXine is hitting theaters on July 5, 2024. Even though many movies over the last decade have tried to recapture the nostalgic “dorky ‘80s” feeling, West has promised this isn’t one of those experiences. “Terminator is just as much an ‘80s movie as The Breakfast Club. It is full of things that are referential to the trilogy as a whole — like, to an absurd degree,” West would finish by saying, “People will go, ‘That red light, it’s Argento!’ But it’s more, there’s not a scene in MaXXXine that does not have some subtext related to the [trilogy] as a whole.” Along with Goth, MaXXXine stars Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Halsey, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Sophie Thatcher, and Giancarlo Esposito.