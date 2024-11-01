The X trilogy is a showcase for Mia Goth to be a final girl, a monster, and a star, but each chapter has also been unique with a change in tone from the last installment. 2022's X is a classic slasher, Pearl from the same year is psychosexual horror, and 2024's MaXXXine is a neo-noir/giallo. Along with how distinct each installment has been, the kills in the X trilogy have been consistently creative. The latest one heads into the 1980s where blood stains glitzy and sleazy Hollywood, but the best kill scene in MaXXXine isn’t what happens when Kevin Bacon’s smug private detective meets his end in a car crusher. The best death occurs when the movie taps into a key horror influence that is beautiful, violent, and tragic.

Leon Is One of the Few Men Maxine Can Trust

The ensemble cast of MaXXXine doesn't all get character development compared to Mia Goth’s aspiring starlet. Elizabeth Debecki’s passionate filmmaker is seen as a red herring for the killer, so she must stay enigmatic, and Halsey's Tabby gets killed off before we spend much time with her. One co-star who fares better is Moses Sumney as Leon. In this (apparent) final chapter of the horror trilogy, men are either leering at Maxine or want to harm her. Her agent Teddy (Giancarlo Esposito) is an exception, as is her close friend Leon, the soft-spoken movie nerd who owns an adult video store and reads Fangoria in his downtime. The meta nature of Leon's scenes places MaXXXine into Scream territory, as his and Maxine’s first scene together has them list actresses who got their start in horror.

Alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and Brooke Shields, there will soon be “Maxine fucking Minx!” Like any good friend, Leon isn’t afraid to be truthful about the difficulties of a former adult film actress making it big in Hollywood, and their platonic relationship brings rare tender moments in an otherwise brutal movie against mostly female victims. Leon is a queer man, which helps Maxine feel more comfortable being around him, in contrast to how other men treat her. Sumney and Goth create a genuine, platonic chemistry in their short time before Leon ultimately becomes a target.

Leon’s Death Honors the Giallo Influences in 'MaXXXine'

MaXXXine is a movie bursting with cinematic references, from Brian De Palma to classic LA noir stories. Leon's death scene is the best presentation of MaXXXine's Giallo influences, the Italian mystery-horror genre that boomed in the 1970s. The murderer pretending to be the Night Stalker has the iconic appearance of a black leather-clad giallo killer, keeping their identity hidden and being portrayed as a living shadow. When the killer targets Leon, it is a perfectly crafted sequence to honor the hyper-stylized films in the giallo genre.

Over-the-top violence creates morbid and provocative artistry in Dario Argento's 1982 giallo film Tenebrae, where a chopped-off arm sprays blood across a white wall. We still see this in modern giallo movies like Knife+Heart from 2018, in which murders are committed with a bladed dildo as the weapon of choice. In MaXXXine, the large knife Leon has been keeping by his side, possibly as protection from the recent murders around Hollywood, is used against him late one night in the video store that is bathed in green, yellow, and red lighting — until the red mixes with the blood spilled.

Adding to the frenzied attack are inserts of Maxine in her nearby apartment, reading the script for "The Puritan II," hitting the page with a highlighter that transitions back to the knife slicing and stabbing into Leon. The color, editing, and bloody effects make it a perfect homage to the giallo genre, and in the context of the trilogy, it’s as memorable as RJ's death in X to "Don't Fear the Reaper," and the axe chase in Pearl. Not only is Leon’s death the most stylish in the movie, but it personally devastates Maxine as she has just lost her last ally and confidante.

‘MaXXXine’ Has One of the Best Deaths in the Trilogy

While MaXXXine avoids focusing on violence against women, putting some distance between the audience and the horror of what they suffer, Leon’s death holds no punches. The killer’s hateful motive, based on religious fanaticism, extends to desecrating the body, ripping out Leon’s cross earring, and branding his forehead. The following morning, the police take out Leon’s body in a blood-drenched white cloth, publicly revealing his face in a crappy but effective move to get someone among the crowd to start talking about what she knows — a horrified Maxine.

When it comes to characters who deserve their vicious ends, the movie doesn't hold back. Private detective John Labat (Bacon) is trapped in a car crusher as Maxine watches, and the river of blood leaking from the flattened vehicle is as memorable as the arrow through his throat in the original Friday the 13th. During the climax, the killer, Maxine’s deranged father (Simon Prast), gets his head destroyed by his daughter after she confirms she "will not accept a life she does not deserve." Out of the innocent victims and the villains who are taken out in various ways, the best kill goes to Leon for how it lives up to the giallo influence in MaXXXine.

