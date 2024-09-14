She always said she’d be a star, and we’d argue that there’s no truer way to reach stardom than by having your name in lights on a streaming platform. HBO recently announced that Ti West’s horror flick, MaXXXine, will celebrate its arrival to Max on October 18, following its theatrical run over the summer. Now, audiences who didn’t have the chance to see it in the cinema - or are ready for another watch-through - can do so from the comfort of their own home. And, if you haven’t seen it yet, you’re not going to want to miss this one, as Mia Goth’s (Infinity Pool) titular character has finally made it to Hollywood and won’t let anything stand in her way of becoming a star.

Picking up shortly after the events of 2022’s X, MaXXXine follows Maxine Minx (Goth) who has planted her roots and begun a life in Los Angeles. There, she works in the adult film industry but has just landed her first role in a feature-length Hollywood production titled The Puritan II. However, Maxine’s world is about to come crashing down after she realizes that she’s being stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows. To make matters worse, Richard Ramirez aka The Night Stalker is haunting the streets of the City of Angels, and there are two nosy detectives who are eager to find out more about what happened to Maxine and her friends on Howard (Stephen Ure) and Pearl’s (Goth) ranch back in X.

Staying on par with the superb casting decisions made in the previous two movies, the team behind MaXXXine really went all the way. Joining Goth is a killer ensemble that includes Michelle Monaghan (The Monkey), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Moses Sumney (Creed), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Kevin Bacon (They/Them) and pop singer Halsey.

‘MaXXXine’ Will Be the Final Movie in Ti West’s Horror Trilogy - Or Will It?

Over three films, West and Goth have woven the story of two women who are willing to do anything - even kill - to make it to the top. With MaXXXine now completed, it seems as though the character’s story has come to an end - or has it? Although the studio billed it as West’s trilogy capper, the director teased the possibility of continuing the franchise back in June. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, West simply said, “I don’t make the trailers,” pointing to the production’s marketing. And even before this comment, the director admitted that he did, in fact, have, “This one weird idea” for what could happen in a fourth film. Of course, the final decision will ultimately be up to the studio and hinging on the success of MaXXXine, which is Certified Fresh with a 73% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While we wait for (hopefully) more information about the fourth installment in the X franchise, head to Max on October 18 to watch Maxine make her grand Hollywood debut.