Maxine Minx is back, folks, and this time the aspiring starlet is making her mark in America's most fame-hungry city: Los Angeles. Set six years after the gruesome massacre in X, MaXXXine serves as the third and final installment of Ti West's critically acclaimed trilogy and takes place in a glamorous but dangerous 1980s Hollywood. As Maxine continues to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming famous, and finally lands a big break that could turn her into a household name, the infamous serial killer known as the Night Stalker terrorizes the streets of California and someone threatens to end Maxine's rise to stardom when it's only just begun. Can Hollywood's most iconic diva evade another violent psychopath and stop her sinister past from making headlines, or has she finally met her match?

Keep reading to find out how you can watch and stream MaXXXine.

Is 'MaXXXine' Streaming?

The only place you can catch MaXXXine right now is in a theater near you, but we can confirm the movie will land on streaming platforms later this year.

Regarding where exactly the movie will make its streaming debut, it's likely MaXXXine will land on the aptly named Max, following its recent deal with distribution company A24.

Max is home to a varied collection of fantastic A24 movies, with plans starting at $9.99 per month.

Is 'MaXXXine' in Theaters?

MaXXXine will be released in theaters in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom on July 5, 2024. The movie is the latest hotly-anticipated installment in what's shaping up to be a fantastic summer of horror.

Other movies releasing on the same day include the crime drama Boneyard, and the action movie Murder Company.

In other parts of the world, MaXXXine will follow a staggered release schedule throughout the summer, with the latest confirmed date of August 23, 2024, in Spain.

Find Showtimes for 'MaXXXine'

Watch the Trailer for 'MaXXXine'

A24 released the first official trailer for MaXXXine in April 2024. Fans will notice that, like the two installments before it, MaXXXine is sprinkled with references to classic horror movies that shaped the genre into what it is today. With nods to our favorite final girls, and a scene taking place on the set of a certain legendary motel, it seems MaXXXine is a love letter to horror enthusiasts far and wide. The trailer shows Maxine starting out on the audition circuit and finding her feet on the movie sets of Hollywood, but it's not all glamour and red carpets for our aspiring starlet. As the brutal serial killer known as the Night Stalker gains media attention, Maxine realizes someone from her sinister past is intent on bringing her dream to an end. Will she manage to evade the Night Stalker and stop evidence of the massacre from getting out, or is Maxine's tragic swansong already looming on the horizon?

A second trailer for MaXXXine was released by A24 in June 2024, in which we see more of Maxine's early days in the mainstream film industry. As she steps into the shoes of her characters and poses on red carpets, a local newspaper clipping from rural Texas crosses the desk of John Labat, who warns Maxine that, in show business, there's nowhere to hide.

Where to Watch the First Two Movies in the 'X' Trilogy

'X' (2022)

In the first installment of the X trilogy, Mia Goth stars in her career-defining dual role as adult film star Maxine Minx and elderly farm owner Pearl. Set in 1970s rural Texas, X follows Maxine and her group of adult filmmakers as they rent Pearl and her husband Howard's (Stephen Ure) farm to shoot their next movie. But when the conservative elderly couple realizes what's going on in their barn, the fame-hungry group must fight for their lives as a violent, bloody massacre unfolds.

'Pearl' (2022)

Serving as an origin story and prequel to the events of X, the movie follows a younger Pearl (Goth) in 1918. With Howard (Alistair Sewell) fighting in the First World War and the Spanish flu pandemic spreading across Texas, Pearl finds herself isolated on her rustic family homestead under the watchful eye of her controlling mother (Tandi Wright) and paralyzed father (Matthew Sunderland). As her mother's control reaches a fever pitch and her dreams of being a chorus girl slip further from her reach, Pearl's polished veneer begins to crack as we learn how she came to be the violent psychopath we saw in X.

