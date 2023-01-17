2022 was one of the best years for horror in the genre’s history. One actress at the center of that was Mia Goth who starred in Ti West’s critically acclaimed slasher film X and its prequel Pearl. Goth will be scaring moviegoers again later this month in Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, but she’ll also soon be reprising the role of Maxine in the final film in West’s X trilogy, MaXXXine. There’s still a lot that horror fans are dying to know about the film, but in a recent interview with Variety promoting Infinity Pool Goth teased MaXXXine as the best script of the trilogy.

"It’s the best script of the three by far. It’s going to be the best movie of the three. We’re all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we’re working on together and everyone’s coming back together, so it’s bringing the band all back together again,” Goth said. The actress continued saying:

“We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited. It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

Goth also confirmed that MaXXXine will begin filming this year saying, “Yeah, I’m in prep with the script, doing my homework, getting everything ready. Then you let it all go once you get to set and just hope that some magic comes from it.” When X came out in March of last year Goth took the horror genre for one memorably wild ride in her duel performances as Maxine and Pearl. Maxine was this wannabe Hollywood star full of hopeful life while Pearl was this old woman whose dreams of becoming a dancer and famous star were depressingly behind her. Maxine and her boyfriend used Pearl’s farm to shoot an adult film, but the sight of that blended together with her growing jealousy made Pearl snap. In classic slasher fashion, she went on a murderous rampage. Then, in Pearl, West flipped the horror script by showing a younger Pearl in a 1918 Wizard of Oz-inspired fantasy that quickly turned into a hellish nightmare.

Image via A24

No matter if you’re talking about X or Pearl, Goth gave three of the best performances of 2022. It’s a shame she’s not getting the awards attention she deserves because her descent into madness in both films has quickly become iconic. We didn’t know the names of Maxine or Pearl before 2022, but now horror fans can’t imagine the genre without them, all thanks to Goth’s killer instincts. Whether it was her eerie facial expressions that changed on a haunting dime, her legendary one-take Pearl monologue, or her effectively playing a character that’s decades older than she is, Goth is one of horror’s new favorite scream queens.

X was all about the 70s and the exploitation era of Hollywood while Pearl was a golden age bloodbath, but both twisted the “American Dream” in some unique and horrifically sinister ways. We don’t know the exact plot of MaXXXine yet, but it will focus on Maxine in the 80s after she killed Pearl and center around the industry’s VHS era. That’s enough to get any genre fanatic excited, but hearing that Goth thinks MaXXXine is the best written of the franchise is glee-inducing. Especially when you consider that X and Pearl are two of the best-written horror films of the last decade.

While we wait to watch Goth and West scare us once again, you can watch MaXXXine’s previously released teaser, down below. X and Pearl are currently available on all major VOD platforms and Blu-ray.