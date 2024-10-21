Ti West's horror trilogy may have concluded, but one streaming service has seen to it that it lives on well past its theatrical exit. The first and third installments in West's X trilogy, both of which star Mia Goth, recently premiered on Max and have jumped into the top 10, with MaXXXine landing in the #1 spot and X settling in at #5. X tells the story of a group of young filmmakers who head to a rural Texas farm to produce an adult film, but they suddenly find themselves fighting for their lives when their hosts catch them in the act. The final installment in the trilogy, MaXXXine, follows the now adult film star Maxine Minx (Goth), who finally gets a big break in Hollywood, only for an ominous new killer to throw a wrench in her plans.

West made his directorial debut nearly 20 years ago with The Roost, the 2005 TV movie starring Tom Noonan and Karl Jacob. In 2009, he teamed up with Noonan again for The House of the Devil, a mystery horror flick that also stars Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Four years later, Jones wrote and directed The Sacrament, the conspiracy thriller/horror flick starring Gene Jones and Joe Swanberg, which he worked on just a few years before helming In a Valley of Violence, the 2016 western starring Ethan Hawke and John Travolta. West began work on the X trilogy in 2022, and he has yet to helm another feature film since the release of X, but he did direct three episodes of Them, the Prime Video Original horror series starring Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas.

‘X’ and ‘MaXXXine’ Star Mia Goth Will (Hopefully) Headline a Comic Book Movie

Mia Goth was one of the first names to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios' Blade movie, which has been in development limbo for several years. Goth joined the cast in April 2023, and the project has still yet to begin filming and has lost several key cast members. Delroy Lindo is the most recent cast member to leave Blade, with Aaron Pierre also announcing earlier this year that he was no longer attached to star in the project. Earlier in the summer, Goth remained optimistic that Blade would still happen, saying that everyone involved in the film was working hard to ensure it was up to snuff. However, reasons for fans to remain optimistic about the project are dropping by the day.

8 10 MaXXXine In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Franchise X Production Company A24

