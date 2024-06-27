The Big Picture MaXXXine's Los Angeles premiere had clever marketing stunts, immersing guests in the film's world.

The star-studded premiere featured glitz, glamor, and Hollywood icons dressing on theme.

MaXXXine is best experienced in theaters for its big-screen glory and ties to real Hollywood.

Please, she’s a star! And the MaXXXine premiere at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, June 24th, certainly proved that. The final film in Ti West’s campy, scary, and enormously fun trilogy poetically showed in the city the film acts as a love letter to.

Taking place in 1985, sixty-some years after Pearl and six years after X, MaXXXine follows Maxine Minx (Mia Goth), an adult film actor with dreams of mainstream stardom as she makes her move to the City of Angels — too bad it’s her demons that try and catch up to her, including those she acquired back in rural Texas during that fateful, bloody porn shoot. To make matters worse, a terrifying serial killer called the Night Stalker begins picking off the young, glamorous starlets of Hollywood, with their sights seemingly set on Maxine. But who is the ruthless murderer under the mask and thick leather gloves, and will Maxine be able to outrun and outsmart them so she can enjoy her big break in The Puritan II and live the life she’s always deserved?

‘MaXXXine’s Premiere Included Clever Marketing Stunts

Close

As soon as guests arrived at the premiere, they were immediately immersed in the world and period of the film via some of A24’s signature marketing strategies. MaXXXine tackles themes of the Satanic panic and includes scenes of protestors boycotting The Puritan II for being sacrilegious. MaXXXine played into this in a creative and hilariously meta way by having staged protestors outside the theater holding signs that said things like “Horror = Porn,” “Hollywood is Satan’s Playground,” and “Honor God End Smut.”

And who was among said protestors but Pearl herself — the elderly X version, that is. Pearl’s red carpet fashion was questionable, as she donned a blood-soaked nightgown and seemingly did not have time to get her hair and makeup done. Instead of posing in front of the step-and-repeat, she mostly wandered around ominously, pointing at people and giving them a creepy stare.

‘MaXXXine’s Premiere Was a Star-Studded Occasion