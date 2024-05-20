The Big Picture Maxine's rise to fame in MaXXXine is captured in the official poster, showcasing her glamorous Hollywood ambitions.

MaXXXine picks up after the events of X, as Maxine heads to LA to conquer the entertainment industry.

The star-studded cast of MaXXXine includes Michelle Monaghan, Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, Lily Collins, and Halsey.

She came, she conquered, and she’s here to slay - er, we mean stay. MaXXXine takes center stage and addresses her scores of adoring fans in the official poster for the upcoming third and final installment in Ti West’s horror trilogy. The image, which is the latest in a long line of promotional shots fans have been delighted to see make their way into the public eye as of late, features Mia Goth’s titular character basking in the limelight. Wearing a black dress, the aspiring actress looks like she’s finally made it to the red carpet after years of hard work, dedication, and a few murders. If these movies have taught us anything, it’s to always believe in yourself, no matter how delusional you may become because you’re a star, baby!

After West and Goth captured the attention of horror fans through 2022’s X, they knew they had a budding franchise on their hands. Just a few months later, the creative duo would drop Pearl, in which they explored the backstory of one of the characters introduced in X and explained the connection between Pearl and Maxine, both of whom are played by Goth. Now, two years later, Maxine’s lust for fame comes to a fever pitch in MaXXXine as she’s set her sights on Hollywood and, if the new poster is any indication, was successful in sinking her teeth into the scene.

MaXXXine picks up following the brutal and bloody final moments of X, during which Maxine drives away from Pearl and Howard’s (Stephen Ure) farm after a chaotic night of murderous mayhem. With the unfortunate death of her friends fading behind in the rearview mirror, Maxine hightails it to Los Angeles where she’s prepared to leave her stamp on the entertainment industry and live up to her fullest potential. She’s arrived at the best possible time as the VHS industry is booming and Hollywood is on the lookout for its next golden girl. But, danger is also lurking in the shadows as, during those years of the 1980s, the streets of Los Angeles belonged to Richard Ramirez aka the Night Stalker.

Who Else Is In ‘MaXXXine’?

While X featured an ensemble that included Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Kid Cudi, and Pearl saw David Corenswet as Goth’s primary co-star, the casting team behind MaXXXine really went all out for the possible capper in West’s twisted trilogy. Joining Goth is a call sheet that includes Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Kevin Bacon (Footloose), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Mank), Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), and pop superstar Halsey.

Feast your eyes on the film star’s meteoric rise to fame above in the movie’s official poster and see MaXXXine in cinemas on July 5. In the meantime, check out our full guide to all things MaXXXine and see where it all began by streaming X now on Netflix.