If you're a horror fan, then there’s a good chance you have become a fan of Ti West’s X franchise that debuted in 2022. Composed of X and Pearl, these heightened A24 slashers took the genre by storm thanks to star Mia Goth’s terrifying dual roll. We’ve been eagerly awaiting more news on the upcoming third film in the franchise, MaXXXine. After a teaser trailer shown at the end of Pearl got genre fans buzzing, plot details and news on the film have been sparse. However, now MaXXXine has been given the summer release date of July 5, 2024, according to Deadline.

While horror might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to America’s Independence Day weekend, that has never made A24 shy away from that holiday date. Horror fans are still traumatized by Ari Aster’s Midsummar, which premiered on that same weekend back in 2019. However, for MaXXXine, this slot is extra fitting given that this horror franchise is all about examining the American dream. How that concept can lead to a tragic false sense of hope and psychological torture.