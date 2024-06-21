The Big Picture Horror fans are eagerly anticipating the release of MaXXXine, the third installment in Ti West's slasher trilogy starring Mia Goth.

The film fast-forwards to 1985, where Maxine Minx is now a movie star facing her dark past as bodies start dropping on set.

MaXXXine promises to rebel in the VHS boom of the 80s, with a star-studded cast including Kevin Bacon and Halsey.

It has felt like a long road between films, but horror fans are just two weeks away from the release of MaXXXine. The third chapter of director Ti West’s slasher trilogy sees the return of Mia Goth’s Maxine Minx after surviving the murderous events of X. Now, MaXXXine’s latest featurette blurs the line between Goth and her modern genre icon.

The short featurette catches us up with Maxine, who Goth reveals drove straight to Hollywood after killing Pearl. This was another character she expertly played in both X and Pearl. The actress, who became a horror star of her own in the last couple of years with X, Pearl and Infinity Pool, talks about relating to Maxine and blending together with her. That makes sense given Maxine has finally accomplished her goal of being a movie star. Her co-stars Elizabeth Debicki and Lily Collins also praise what Goth has brought to not only the character, but the genre as a whole. As Goth puts it, “there’s just this no-nonsense quality to her and I love that confidence. I learn a lot from her myself”. That confidence made Maxine an instant fan-favorite when she made her cinematic debut in 2022, and it's what has helped separate her from other popular final girls.

What’s ‘MaXXXine’ About?

MaXXXine fast forwards six years to 1985 when our title final girl is finally starring in her first big movie, The Puritan II. However, it doesn’t matter how much time has passed as Maxine’s past comes back to haunt her. Bodies close to her and the film’s production start dropping. There’s also a private party looking into Maxine’s history that may have killer consequences. When you add the backdrop of the real-life “Night Stalker” serial killer, Maxine’s American Hollywood dream might not make the final cut. While X explored how the origins of the modern adult film industry related to grindhouse horror of the 70s and Pearl tore down The Wizard of Oz technicolor world in nightmarish fashion, MaXXXine will be rebelling in the VHS boom of the 80s. This is something that changed the horror genre forever. Alongside Goth, Debicki and Collins, this finale slasher stars Kevin Bacon (Friday the 13th), Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito (Abigail), Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Monaghan and Sophie Thatcher (The Boogeyman).

When Does ‘MaXXXine’ Release?

MaXXXine reaches her full stardom exclusively in theaters on July 5, 2024. Goth teased that “nothing’s going to get in her way”. As horror fans wait to see if that’s true and Maxine outlasts her new-found fame, you can watch the full featurette below. Tickets are also currently on sale.