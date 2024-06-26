The Big Picture "MaXXXine premieres July 5, 2024, exploring Hollywood's dark side."

Horror fans are less than two weeks away from the release of MaXXXine. The third chapter in Ti West’s slasher trilogy premiered in Hollywood earlier this week to rave reviews. As we quickly get closer to the A24 film’s release, fans of Mia Goth’s Maxine Minx have been treated to new images, posters, and trailers. Now the latest teaser puts the darkside of fame on full display.

While the 30-second spot is mostly footage we’ve seen before, there are a few key new wrinkles like the editing making it feel like the real world “Night Stalker” killer has made Maxine their next target while the police are also on her tale. Maxine has been her beloved confident self throughout most of the marketing, but this teaser is one of the first real instances where it feels like our new favorite final girl is in danger. This is helped by shots of a group of women, one of them appearing to be Maxine, tied up as a shadowy figure wearing a fedora is watching them. There’s also one attempted killing of our title hero using a plastic bag that pays homage to the slasher classic Black Christmas. Keeping in line with X and Pearl before it, MaXXXine is going to be jammed packed with horror references.

The Darkside of Hollywood and Fame

MaXXXine re-establishes Goth's final girl in 1985 Hollywood, six years after the dreadful events of X. However, even though she was the lone survivor, Maxine is not letting her trauma get in the way of her American dream. She just got her first big break with the starring role in the indie horror sequel The Puritan II. However, when people start dying around Maxine, her stardom gets put into jeopardy as her past comes back to haunt her. The Night Stalker killer is also terrorizing Los Angeles, which may or may not be related to Maxine’s current blood-soaked problem. Horror fans have entered a new age of Hollywood. MaXXXine’s unleashing the VHS era onto the genre as this trilogy capper’s final act. On top of that, the film looks to dive even further into the satanic panic undertones step up in X alongside how comparisons between pornography and horror were made during this scary time. Beside Goth, this slasher stars Halsey (who we see Maxine interact with in this teaser), Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Sophie Thatcher, Giancarlo Esposito, Bobby Cannavale and Michelle Monaghan.

When Does ’MaXXXine’ Release?

MaXXXine takes over Hollywood in theaters on July 5, 2024. While fans wait for this whodunit slasher’s deadly game to begin, you can view the new teaser below. You can also buy your tickets now on Fandango’s website.

