The Big Picture Ti West's X trilogy helped launch Mia Goth and David Corenswet's careers.

Corenswet's role in the trilogy led to inquiries about him for the Superman role, leading West to recommend him highly.

James Gunn cast Corenswet as Superman for his ability to showcase both the hero's powerful legacy and relatable human side.

Ti West's X trilogy has become renowned for helping propel its cast to stardom. The series has turned Mia Goth into an A-lister, who is now part of a Marvel project, and there's more. Besides establishing Goth as a leading actress, the trilogy also featured two up-and-coming stars just before their big breaks. First, there was Jenna Ortega in X, which came out between Scream (2022) and the first season of Wednesday, propelling her to the A-list. In Pearl, Goth’s character had a deadly romance with the local movie theater's projectionist, played by David Corenswet. Corenswet has since been cast as the new Superman/Clark Kent in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman (2025) and, as it turns out, Corenswet's role in the film may have played a pivotal part in his casting as the Man of Steel.

Before this major casting, West received inquiries about his experience working with Corenswet, as DC Studios and others involved wanted to ensure they were making the right choice in selecting the Pennsylvanian actor, as he shared in a new feature with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I did get some calls when [Corenswet] was up for Superman. People were snooping around about him for that, and I wholeheartedly endorsed him. He deserves every bit of it, and I’m so excited to see [Superman]."

Why Was David Corenswet Cast as Superman?

Gunn wanted a younger Superman who could showcase both the hero's powerful legacy and his relatable, human side, fitting well into the new direction for the DC Universe. Last month, Gunn took to Threads and spoke glowingly of Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's screen tests for Clark Kent and Lois Lane, describing it as "magic".

“One year ago today David and Rachel screen-tested for Clark and Lois. When they first read together it was like magic. What a wonderful year it’s been with two of the most extraordinary, vibrant, and meticulous actors I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. I can’t wait for you to see them on screen in just a little over a year.”

Plot details for Superman remain mostly secret, but Gunn has revealed that the story will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. This film will be the first in the new DC Universe, kicking off the franchise. The DCU will officially begin this December with the release of the animated series Creature Commandos on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more.