While some may only see it as a gratuitously violent genre that indulges in blood, guts, and gore, fans know that a good horror flick is so much more than its scariest bits. Some explore the fallout of family trauma, while others delve into the darkest parts of the psyche but, for the most part, all horror movies have one thing in common, and no — it isn’t violence. It’s franchise opportunities, baby! We’d place a wager that the genre with the most sequels, threequels, and full-on franchises is horror for the sole reason that you can keep bringing the killer back over and over again.

On July 5, one of those franchises is slated to come to an end when Mia Goth’s Maxine Minx finally gets her wish of becoming a star in MaXXXine. Except, what if this isn’t the end of the road for the killer queen? While the possibility of another installment in the franchise has been brought up by director Ti West in the past, a recent interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, which also included MaXXXine star Lily Collins, gave us the biggest hope we’ve had that Maxine wasn’t done with her spree just yet.

During their chat, Nemiroff asked Collins what “long-running iconic horror franchise” she’d want to be part of if given the chance. The Emily in Paris star’s answer was easy, “Another MaXXXine.” Echoing her enthusiasm for more Maxine Minx, Nemiroff fully supported Collins’ push for more to come from West’s glamorous slasher universe. Pointing to all the marketing and specifically the trailers for the A24 film that have referred to MaXXXine as the trilogy capper, West said, “I don’t make the trailers.” Please excuse us while we absolutely lose our minds and manifest a fourth X movie.

What Else Has Ti West Said About a Fourth 'X' Movie?