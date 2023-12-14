The Big Picture Michelle Monaghan hints at an impressive cast for the horror film MaXXXine, including Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, and Lily Collins.

Michelle Monaghan has been included on some stellar call sheets during her career. On film, she’s worked alongside Tom Cruise and the rest of the team behind three titles in the Mission Impossible franchise and on television, she starred opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the first season of True Detective — a role that would nab her a Golden Globe nomination. The actress currently has projects for both the big and small screen lined up, as she’s set to appear in the impressively cast MaXXXine, the third installment of Ti West’s horror trilogy, as well as Apple TV+’s star-filled crime-drama Bad Monkey. However, first, she’ll appear alongside Mark Wahlberg in Apple TV+’s comedy feature, The Family Plan, which is to arrive on December 15. Taking the opportunity to ask the performer about her two projects beyond the family-friendly feature, Collider’s Steve Weintraub got the skinny on both MaXXXine and Bad Monkey.

Although she was shy at first about giving any details on MaXXXine, we have Wahlberg to thank for encouraging Monaghan to spill the tea. After Wahlberg cajoled her to “just put it out there,” the actress started by gushing over the cast.

Listen, I can tell you we’ve got an extraordinary cast … Mia Goth - she’s incredible - co-lead is Kevin Bacon, and I’m co-starring with Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, and Moses Sumney. We’ve got an amazing cast.

Opening up about the production’s plot, Monaghan adds,

We see Maxine now in a different decade. It’s the third installment of the franchise … We shot it in LA so that gives you a sense of where it is, where it’s set. It’s really an exciting film. I’m so proud. I’ve been a fan of [Ti West’s] work as a filmmaker for a long time, and obviously I love A24, so I’m really excited to have a project with them.

Monaghan’s comments check out as we know that the third installment will leave the farm behind and follow Goth’s Maxine as she travels to Hollywood to make her dreams of becoming a star come true. While she didn’t tease any of the film’s horror aspects, judging by the bloodlust seen in both X and Pearl, it’s safe to assume there will be buckets of blood and plenty of gore in West’s next installment.

Aside from casting announcements and a short synopsis, details surrounding Bad Monkey have been kept under lock and key. While chatting with Weintraub, Monaghan gave the show her perceived release window, saying, “I think [Bad Monkey will] probably be coming out in late spring, maybe early summer.” The actress added that the series pulled its inspiration from a Carl Hiaasen book and would take place in Miami, Florida. Another Rolodex of famous names, Monaghan, shed some light on her co-stars and the project’s characters, saying,

I’m really excited to share this with everybody. It’s Bill Lawrence, so we kind of know his brand of comedy. Vince Vaughn is back on-screen doing what he does best, and I am a firecracker of a character. I’ve not played a character like this whatsoever in my life, so I’m really excited about her. And we’ve got an amazing cast - Jodie Turner-Smith, Rob Delaney. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful ensemble.

In Bad Monkey, Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, an ex-cop who has gone to a different level of enforcement as a restaurant inspector. But, he’ll get pulled back into the big leagues soon enough after he stumbles upon a severed arm that leads him down a road to a criminal enterprise. Although it’s billed as a drama with a hefty side helping of crime, Bad Monkey promises to also add a dose of dark comedy to the mix.

Check out Weintraub’s full interview with Monaghan below and stay tuned to Collider for more information about MaXXXine and Bad Monkey. See Monaghan and Wahlberg in all of their comedic high-octane glory in The Family Plan on Apple TV+ on December 15. You can read up on everything we know about The Family Plan in our guide here and you can watch our full conversation with Wahlberg and Monaghan in the player above.

The Family Plan A former top assassin living incognito as a suburban dad must take his unsuspecting family on the run when his past catches up to him. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Simon Cellan Jones Cast Mark Wahlberg , Michelle Monaghan , Saïd Taghmaoui , Maggie Q , Zoe Colletti , Van Crosby , Ciarán Hinds , Miles Doleac Rating PG-13 Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Action Genres Comedy , Action Writers David Coggeshall Studio(s) Apple Original Films , Skydance , Municipal Pictures Distributor(s) Apple TV+

