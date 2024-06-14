The Big Picture Get ready for a bloodthirsty star in MaXXXine, the final film in Ti West's X trilogy, hitting theaters on July 5th.

A playful clip shows Maxine soaking in her newfound fame in Hollywood, mocking her competition in a dark yet confident manner.

Maxine's Hollywood dreams take a dark turn as bodies start dropping around her, tied to her dark past and the real-life "Night Stalker" terrorizing LA.

The summer of horror is slowly ramping up. However, as genre fans get closer to July, the only thing on their minds is MaXXXine. The final film in Ti West’s X trilogy is going to Hollywood as Mia Goth’s Maxine finally becomes a bloodthirsty star. Now, with just under a month to go till the slasher’s release, MaXXXine tickets have gone on sale.

Along with tickets going on sale, A24 released a short yet playful clip of Maxine soaking in her new-found fame. Similar to the dark scene in X’s prequel Pearl, we see Maxine walking out of an audition passing a line of other actors trying to get the part. However, unlike Pearl who instantly got denied in brutal fashion, Maxine oozes confidence to the point of being cocky. She mocks her competition, fitting the unique vibe of this now-iconic horror trilogy perfectly.

What’s ‘MaXXXine’ About?

Close

Taking place half a decade after the blood-soaked events of X, MaXXXine sees our title final girl in Hollywood ready to become a star. Naturally, she gravitates to horror pictures, getting cast in The Puritan II. However, her fame may be short-lived as bodies once again start dropping around Maxine. Her dark past comes back to haunt the actress. This is all happening while the real-life “Night Stalker” serial killer terrorizes the streets of Los Angeles. Whether that’s related to Maxine’s deadly problem remains to be seen, but like the past two films, MaXXXine looks to explore a new era of film. A Hollywood and horror genre that found new life through the introduction of home video/VHS. Alongside Goth, the slasher also stars Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito, Michelle Monaghan and Sophie Thatcher. Both X and Pearl have been some of the best reviewed horror films of the last decade with their creative kills and morbid themes making them become instant classics in the horror community. Because of that, it’ll be interesting to see how Maxine’s last final girl test stacks up against West’s other slasher gems.

When Does 'MaXXXine' Release?

MaXXXine is debuting only in theaters on July 5, 2024. The perfect time to explore another demented version of the “American Dream”. While West has teased the possibility of more stories in the X universe, this trilogy capper is meant to be the closing chapter of Maxine’s killer story. While horror fans wait to see how it ends, you can buy your MaXXXine tickets on Fandango’s website and view the previously released trailer below.