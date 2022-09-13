Following the premiere of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, director and producer Ti West has revealed a teaser for the trilogy finale of X. MaXXXine will also feature familiar characters, including Mia Goth in the titular role.

Deadline reports that West unveiled to Toronto viewers that A24 has given the green light for a third installment of the trilogy, which will be called MaXXXine. Whilst filming has not yet begun, the teaser for the new movie appeared at the end of the second installment, Pearl, which premiered during TIFF’s Midnight Madness slot. The teaser, which runs for just over a minute, opens with camera static as filming begins, then goes onto a panning shot of Los Angeles in 1985 to the tune of Animotion’s "Obsession." As the camera pans and the lyrics begin, it becomes clear that the iconic Hollywood sign has been replaced with the new movie title, Maxxxine, revealed to be ‘coming soon,’ before more static finishes the teaser.

MaXXXine will see the return of Goth as both executive producer and main character Maxine, as well as the producers of the previous two movies. Goth, who played dual roles of Maxine ‘Max’ Minx and Pearl in the first two films, will be reprising her character Maxine. She is not a stranger to thriller or horror films, having previously been cast as Milja in The Survivalist (2015) and as Hannah in the psychological horror A Cure for Wellness (2016). Goth will also be acting as executive producer for the new installment. Joining her as producers will be A24, Jacob Jaffke, and West (who has written the script), with Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss acting as additional producers.

Image via A24

The final film of the trilogy will focus on the aftermath of X, focusing on sole survivor Maxine. The film will see her continue on her journey seeking fame as an actress in Hollywood, where she previously starred in a porn shoot, taking place approximately six years after the events of X, which takes place in 1979 where a small film crew, including producer Wayne Gilroy (Martin Henderson), accompanied by adult actors arrive at an old couple’s desolate farmhouse in Texas. Unfortunately, a nearby enemy has other plans for them and the night turns deadly. The sequel, Pearl, which debuted in North America at the TIFF festival alongside Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and which will open nationwide this Friday, features Goth as starry-eyed Pearl, who’s short fuse will make way for her ability to become an unforgettable murderess.

Pearl will open in cinemas from September 16. Check out the teaser below: