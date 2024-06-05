The Big Picture Maxine is the center of attention in Ti West's upcoming horror film, MaXXXine, facing threats from the police and a notorious serial killer.

The name on the tip of everyone’s tongue is Maxine in a new trailer for—you guessed it—Ti West’s upcoming horror feature, MaXXXine. It’s the second full-length teaser dropped for audiences to feast their eyes on and the heat is cranked the whole way up on Mia Goth’s titular killer and aspiring star. Following the events of X, which saw Maxine as the sole survivor of a night of murder and carnage, the police in Los Angeles are hot on her trail, with numerous officers hoping to have a word with the young starlet. And, while she may have proven herself to be the most dangerous and murderous person on the farm in X, Maxine appears to have met her match, as Richard Ramirez aka The Night Stalker has his sights set on her and is out for blood—or maybe the infamous serial killer has picked the wrong woman to mess with.

Goth, who has appeared in the other two installments of West’s franchise, will be joined by a slew of A-list actors in MaXXXine with names like Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Kevin Bacon (Leave the World Behind), Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), Moses Sumney (The Idol), pop-star Halsey, and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) filling out the cast. Many of the new additions will portray members of the law who see through Maxine’s act and have already pinned her as a killer while others will be involved in the young woman’s breakthrough into the film industry.

When we last left off with Maxine, she was leaving the terrors of Pearl (Goth) and Howard’s (Stephen Ure) farm behind after watching her friends get knocked off one by one. Borrowing (or rather stealing) some wheels, Maxine peeled out of the driveway in a truck and presumably high-tailed it for Hollywood which is where audiences will catch up with her when MaXXXine hits cinemas on July 5. If you need an extra refresher on the happenings of X, or just want to see the madness play out on the big screen, the movie will celebrate a one-night re-release just ahead of MaXXXine’s arrival.

Will ‘MaXXXine’ Be The Last Time We See The Slasher Diva?

After giving a fun reset to the horror genre with 2022’s X, West and Goth revealed that they already had a prequel film, Pearl ready to go. The movie served as an origin story behind the unsettling and murderous old lady who audiences met in X and quickly became just as popular as X, with even Martin Scorsese eager to share his praise for the film. It’s always been expected that West and Goth would hang up the hatchet with the third installment in the franchise, but the filmmaker gave some cryptic words that have left the door open on a fourth film should MaXXXine perform well at the box office.

For now, enjoy the fresh new trailer for MaXXXine above and learn everything there is to know about the slasher flick here in our helpful guide.

