The Big Picture Mia Goth promises MaXXXine will be the best of the trilogy, with higher stakes and wild adventures awaiting the title character.

The third installment focuses on Maxine's journey to stardom in Hollywood.

The trailer hints at a mix of true crime elements, as Ti West takes on 80s slashers in the third installment in the decades-spanning trilogy.

She’s here and she’s a star baby! The first official trailer for the next installment in Ti West’s gory and murder-filled franchise, MaXXXine has arrived with Mia Goth’s titular character even more hell-bent on stardom than ever before. She will not accept a life that she does not deserve and anything less than fame and fortune falls under that category as Maxine wanders the streets of Los Angeles on her quest for success. But, as the debut teaser shows, it won’t be all glitz and glamor on her way to the top as Maxine may need to get her hands a little dirty bloody — which we know she won’t mind at all. Anything for the dream! The trailer also teases that a mix of true crime will weave its way into the trilogy capper, as the Night Stalker receives a few nods throughout — perhaps teasing a sinister collaboration or sadistic rivalry between the serial killer and the titular slasher.

When we last saw Maxine in the A24 feature, X, she was the sole survivor of a movie-making trip gone horribly wrong after her companions were picked off one by one. Goth played two separate parts in the movie, that of Maxine and also the elderly woman known as Pearl who was behind most of the murders. The title, which also starred the likes of Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Brittany Snow (the Pitch Perfect franchise), was an immediate success with fans and critics alike, giving a breath of fresh air to the slasher genre. From here, West continued the story but backward with his 2022 film, Pearl. Shot with a dazzling color palette, the film told the origin story of the old woman from X who was again portrayed by Goth.

Now that Pearl is out of the picture, MaXXXine will shift its focus to the title character after she moves to Hollywood. The tail end of X revealed that Maxine is the daughter of a bible-thumping minister, so we can also expect part of that background to seep into the new film, possibly pouring more drive into Maxine’s lust for stardom. West previously said that he was inspired by the VHS boom of the 1980s which means we’ll probably get plenty of colorful campy moments like we saw in Pearl, now with a distinct 80s flavor. Along with Goth, the trilogy’s bookend will also feature performances by Michelle Monaghan (True Detective), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Kevin Bacon (Footloose), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply), and musicians Moses Sumney and Halsey.

Mia Goth Promises ‘MaXXXine’ Will Be the Best of the Best

Close

If you loved X and Pearl, the films’ leading lady gives her guarantee that MaXXXine will stand out as the top movie in the trilogy — which is quite a hefty vow considering just how terrific the first two installments were. Goth previously teased that MaXXXine was “the best script of the three by far,” adding that “It’s going to be the best movie of the three.” The Infinity Pool actress went on to explain that the collaborators have things down to a science. She said:

“We’re all so tight now… We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we’re all so excited. It’s the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she’s just a force to be reckoned with, and she goes through some pretty wild adventures.”

If you need to catch up on the bloody action and have a Netflix account, the streamer picked up X ahead of MaXXXine’s July 5 release date. Check out the first trailer below and find out everything there is to know about the final film in West’s slasher trilogy here.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Netflix