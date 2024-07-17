The Big Picture MaXXXine disappoints by glossing over Maxine's traumatic past in X, missing an opportunity for deeper character development.

With MaXXXine finally making its much-anticipated debut, it’s only natural to go back to the previous two films in the trilogy to see how the entire story rounds out. While the movies can be enjoyed on their own, if you do watch them in succession, you’ll notice just how connected and deep the storyline goes. MaXXXine is no different and has plenty of callbacks to 2021's X, but there is one major flaw that leaves the film feeling disconnected from the franchise as a whole, and that’s how it seemingly glosses over all that Maxine (Mia Goth) went through in X. MaXXXine takes place 6 years after the events of X, so it’s natural that Maxine would have moved on in some way with her life, but we do still get glimpses that let us know she hasn’t forgotten what happened and that it still affects her. But those moments are small and eventually forgotten altogether, leaving the movie feeling a bit disconnected from its predecessor as a result.

Maxine Is the Only Survivor of ‘X’

X follows a group of friends in rural Texas as they set out to film a pornographic movie to achieve fame and fortune. There’s Maxine, of course, as well as her boyfriend Wayne (Martin Henderson). Her fellow scene partners Bobby-Lynne (Brittany Snow), and Jackson (Kid Cudi). And finally the movie’s director RJ (Owen Campbell) and his girlfriend Lorraine (Jenna Ortega). They settle into the guesthouse that they’re renting from an elderly couple named Howard (Stephen Ure) and Pearl (also played by Mia Goth). It’s clear from the beginning that the couple is a little off, but the group decides to ignore any strange feelings they get, as they won’t be staying long anyway. Howard and Pearl soon prove to be far more disturbed than anyone could have guessed and together they take out the members of the group one by one, leaving Maxine as the sole survivor of the couple’s massacre. This alone is a traumatic and life-altering event, especially since these were people Maxine was close to, with one being her boyfriend. There is bound to be some survivor's guilt that lingers after the fact, even if she knows she did what she had to do to protect herself.

This guilt and the deaths of Howard and Pearl do follow her going into MaXXXine. She’s mailed an unmarked copy of the movie she and her friends were making at the farmhouse, she’s asked point-blank about the murders that took place, and we see her have flashbacks to that night. But nothing much is done with these moments, and they don’t have quite as large an effect on the overall outcome of the movie as you might expect.

Maxine Goes Through Considerable Trauma in 'X' at the Hands of Pearl

As soon as the group arrives on the farm, Pearl immediately takes a particular liking to Maxine. She watches her intently from the window when they arrive, and spies on her as she skinny-dips in the lake. That night, when Howard and Pearl are separately embarking on their murder spree, Pearl comes across a sleeping Maxine and strips naked before climbing into bed beside her. As Maxine sleeps, blissfully unaware of the horrors around her, Pearl takes the time to touch Maxine, and lewdly stare at her, even leaving trails of blood on Maxine from the murders she committed earlier. Despite the brutal murders we’ve seen take place already, this is easily one of the most uncomfortable scenes in the movie. All of Maxine's autonomy is stripped away by the lull of sleep, and she is completely at Pearl's mercy.

If that wasn't enough, Maxine is forced to hide under the bed while Howard and Pearl have sex. This is after she's learned all of her friends have been murdered by the couple, who are not the frail and helpless elderly couple they appear to be. She knows she's at risk if they see her, especially since Pearl has an infatuation with her, so she hides under the bed and prays that they'll move on. But unlucky for her, Howard and Pearl take that moment to rekindle their physical romance, and Maxine is forced to bear witness to it underneath the bed.

One of the biggest themes of X, and specifically Maxine's trauma, is how much her autonomy is stripped away in the movie. She wants so badly to be a star, but so many times throughout the movie, and even in MaXXXine, things are taken from her. Whether it's being touched without her permission, being forced to stay as Howard and Pearl have sex, the porn film being found and mailed to her, or just being constantly stared at and judged for how she chooses to live her life. MaXXXine touches on this aspect a bit, but not nearly enough.

MaXXXine does delve a bit more into the effect the events of X have had on Maxine. As she’s getting her face cast for a movie she’s working on, she’s required to be covered in plaster to create a proper mold for the props department to use. But as she waits for the plaster to dry she begins experiencing a panic attack as she suddenly has flashbacks to her interactions with Pearl. From the moment she saw her in the window, to when she touched her after they had lemonade, and when she climbed in bed with her. She then imagines Pearl is in the room with her, her hands all over her, and she begins to panic so much that she falls back in her chair, wiping away the plaster in an effort to breathe deeply. It’s a realistic depiction of a panic attack and how suddenly they can come on, and it’s also the first time we really see how Maxine is faring after the events of X. But following this we don’t dive much deeper into Maxine’s psyche, and the movie seems to forget about Maxine’s X-adjacent trauma altogether, which feels like a major missed opportunity for the film.

​​​​​​‘MaXXXine’ Missed an Opportunity to Explore the Aftermath of ‘X’

On one hand, it makes sense that MaXXXine wouldn’t dwell too much on the aftermath of X. Ti West has said that the movies can be watched on their own and they don’t depend on one another to tell the story. But on the other hand, for viewers who have watched them all, such an omission leaves MaXXXine feeling hollow. Not to mention, by not exploring Maxine’s mental state in the aftermath of X, the movie misses out on a really great arc for the character. It's made clear in the very first movie that Maxine is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve her goals, or, as she so bluntly puts it, “I will not accept a life I do not deserve.” So going into MaXXXine and knowing that it follows her as she attempts to make her dreams come true, it’s only natural to wonder just how far she’s willing to go when she’s right on the cusp of stardom. We learn early on that Maxine is still more than capable of carrying her own, something she makes abundantly clear when she kills the man who catcalls her in an alley. She flat out tells him that she crushed the head of the last person who tried to kill her, before promptly castrating him. It becomes very clear at that moment that the events of X affected her on a more primal level than she tends to let on, and she will go the extra mile to protect herself.

But we don’t really see this side of Maxine again until much, much later in the movie, leaving it to feel a bit out of place in the grand scheme of the movie. This scene felt like a setup for Maxine to become an anti-hero of sorts, cleansing the city of those who seek to hurt her and other women, even if her methods happen to lean on the gruesome side. It was the perfect opportunity for MaXXXine to explore how trauma can affect a person, and how Maxine’s actions and survival instincts in X would stick with her going forward. The movie digs into that a little bit, but not nearly as much as it could have. As the movie unfolds, MaXXXine becomes a procedural thriller more than a direct horror film like the previous two installments. It’s a fine direction for the film to go, but it would have been far more interesting to see the movie delve into Maxine’s character further. Considering how fame-hungry she is, and how willing she is to do whatever it takes to be a star, it would’ve been an interesting turn for the movie to explore that hunger in the aftermath of such a traumatic experience. Not to mention that the movie they were making in X was intended to be her big break, which would surely make her chase for fame feel a lot more conflicted going forward.

MaXXXine still ties off the trilogy nicely and gives Maxine the ending she dreamed of, but there was so much room to better explore Maxine’s character development. The movie already dissects the seedy underbelly of fame and Hollywood, so to have such a life-altering event constantly hanging over Maxine and plaguing her as she navigates that new world would have made for a truly rewarding obstacle to overcome. Yes, she’s finally a star, but at what cost?

