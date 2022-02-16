The Criterion Collection has announced their latest titles that will be released in May, including a 4K version of a Billy Wilder classic, and the first film starring Denzel Washington to enter the collection.

The titles coming to the Criterion Collection in May include 1976’s Mr. Klein, a crime drama set in Nazi-occupied Paris by director Joseph Losey, who made the film in Europe after being blacklisted in Hollywood due to his participation in the Communist Party; the Japanese comedy The Funeral, from director Jûzô Itami, is being released with new English subtitle translations and interviews with two of the actors; 1991’s Mississippi Masala, which stars Washington, and is being released with a brand-new audio commentary from the film’s director, Mira Nair; 1982’s Chan Is Missing is also getting a release, complete with a making-of documentary about the film; and Wilder's noir classic Double Indemnity will be receiving a 4K digital restoration.

Check out the release dates, synopses, and all special features included on The Criterion Collection release of the films below. Also, visit Criterion’s website to pre-order the films and browse their other selections.

Mr. Klein (May 10)

One of the crowning achievements of blacklisted Hollywood director Joseph Losey’s European exile, the spellbinding modernist mystery Mr. Klein puts a chilling twist on the wrong-man thriller. Alain Delon delivers a standout performance as Robert Klein, a decadent art dealer in Paris during World War II who makes a tidy profit buying up paintings from his desperate Jewish clients. As Klein searches for a Jewish man with the same name for whom he has been mistaken, he finds himself plunged into a Kafkaesque nightmare in which his identity seems to dissolve and the forces of history to close in on him. Met with considerable controversy on its release for its portrayal of the real-life wrongdoings of the Vichy government, this haunting, disturbingly beautiful film shivers with existential dread as it traces a society’s descent into fascistic fear and inhumanity.

SPECIAL FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Interviews with critic Michel Ciment and editor Henri Lanoë

Interviews from 1976 with director Joseph Losey and actor Alain Delon

Story of a Day, a 1986 documentary on the real-life Vél d’Hiv Roundup, a central historical element of Mr. Klein

Trailer

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by film scholar Ginette Vincendeau

New cover by Gary Kelley

The Funeral (May 17)

It’s death, Japanese style, in the rollicking and wistful first feature from maverick writer-director Juzo Itami. In the wake of her father’s sudden passing, a successful actor (Itami’s wife and frequent collaborator, Nobuko Miyamoto) and her lascivious husband (Tsutomu Yamazaki) leave Tokyo and return to her family home to oversee a traditional funeral. Over the course of three days of mourning that bring illicit escapades in the woods, a surprisingly materialistic priest (Chishu Ryu), and cinema’s most epic sandwich handoff, the tensions between public propriety and private hypocrisy are laid bare. Deftly weaving dark comedy with poignant family drama, The Funeral is a fearless satire of the clash between old and new in Japanese society in which nothing, not even the finality of death, is off-limits.

SPECIAL FEATURES

High-definition restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New interviews with actors Nobuko Miyamoto and Manpei Ikeuchi

Creative Marriages: Juzo Itami & Nobuko Miyamoto, a short program produced by the Criterion Channel

Commercials for Ichiroku Tart by director Juzo Itami

Trailers

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by author Pico Iyer and, for the Blu-ray, excerpts from Itami’s 1985 book Diary of “The Funeral” and from a 2007 remembrance of Itami by actor Tsutomu Yamazaki

New cover by Tatsuro Kiuchi

Mississippi Masala (May 24)

The vibrant cultures of India, Uganda, and the American South come together in Mira Nair’s Mississippi Masala, a luminous look at the complexities of love in the modern melting pot. Years after her Indian family was forced to flee their home in Uganda by the dictatorship of Idi Amin, twentysomething Mina (Sarita Choudhury) spends her days cleaning rooms in an Indian-run motel in Mississippi. When she falls for the charming Black carpet cleaner Demetrius (Denzel Washington), their passionate romance challenges the prejudices of both of their families and exposes the rifts between the region’s Indian and African American communities. Tackling thorny issues of racism, colorism, culture clash, and displacement with bighearted humor and keen insight, Nair serves up a sweet, sexy, and deeply satisfying celebration of love’s power.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, supervised by director Mira Nair and director of photography Ed Lachman, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New audio commentary featuring Nair

New conversation between actor Sarita Choudhury and film critic Devika Girish

New interviews with Lachman, screenwriter Sooni Taraporevala, and production designer and photographer Mitch Epstein

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Bilal Qureshi and, for the Blu-ray, excerpts from Nair’s production journal

New cover by Phyx Design

Chan Is Missing (May 31)

A mystery man, a murder, and a wad of missing cash—in his wryly offbeat breakthrough, Wayne Wang updates the ingredients of classic film noir for the streets of contemporary San Francisco’s Chinatown. When their business partner disappears with the money they had planned to use for a cab license, driver Jo (Wood Moy) and his nephew Steve (Marc Hayashi) scour the city’s back alleys, waterfronts, and Chinese restaurants to track him down. But what begins as a search for a missing man gradually turns into a far deeper and more elusive investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Chinese American identity. The first feature by an Asian American filmmaker to play widely and get mainstream critical appreciation, Chan Is Missing is a continuously fresh and surprising landmark of indie invention that playfully flips decades of cinematic stereotypes on their heads.

DIRECTOR-APPROVED BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

High-definition digital master, approved by director Wayne Wang, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Is Chan Still Missing?, a making-of documentary directed by Debbie Lum

New conversations between Wang and critic Hua Hsu and Wang and filmmaker Ang Lee

Conversation between Wang and film programmer Dennis Lim

Trailer

New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Oliver Wang

New cover by Sister Hyde

Double Indemnity (May 31)

Has dialogue ever been more perfectly hard-boiled? Has a femme fatale ever been as deliciously evil as Barbara Stanwyck? And has 1940s Los Angeles ever looked so seductively sordid? Working with cowriter Raymond Chandler, director Billy Wilder launched himself onto the Hollywood A-list with this paragon of film-noir fatalism from James M. Cain’s pulp novel. When slick salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) walks into the swank home of dissatisfied housewife Phyllis Dietrichson (Stanwyck), he intends to sell her insurance, but he winds up becoming entangled with her in a far more sinister way. Featuring scene-stealing supporting work from Edward G. Robinson and the chiaroscuro of cinematographer John F. Seitz, Double Indemnity is one of the most wickedly perverse stories ever told and the cynical standard by which all noir must be measured.

SPECIAL FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring film critic Richard Schickel

New interview with film scholar Noah Isenberg, editor of Billy Wilder on Assignment

New conversation between film historians Eddie Muller and Imogen Sara Smith

Billy, How Did You Do It?, a 1992 film by Volker Schlöndorff and Gisela Grischow featuring interviews with director Billy Wilder

Shadows of Suspense, a 2006 documentary on the making of Double Indemnity

Audio excerpts from 1971 and 1972 interviews with cinematographer John F. Seitz

Radio adaptations from 1945 and 1950

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

New cover by Greg Ruth

