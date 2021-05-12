Much like how Halloween “belonged” to the release of a new Saw movie, the first weekend of May has become the home of new Marvel Comics movies. While there have been occasional attempts from other studios to wiggle in on this territory (such as when Warner Bros. briefly set Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice for an early May 2016 slot), film adaptations of Marvel Comics properties have held an iron grip over this release frame for nearly two decades.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing a new Marvel movie from debuting in 2020 and 2021, it’s still hard to imagine the first weekend of May not delivering a new Marvel title. This is especially true since the arrival of a new Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy movie in early May has come to not only signal the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also usher in the start of the summer blockbuster season. While these accomplishments have ensured that early May has become synonymous with superhero movies, it wasn’t all that long ago that it was rare to see any big films open on the first weekend of May.

When Jaws debuted in June 1975, it broke from Hollywood tradition and established the summer months as an opportune time to release big-budget movies. This was reaffirmed two years later when Star Wars premiered to a record-breaking box office take over the Memorial Day weekend. But even though summer was now the place to launch big movies, early May was not considered to be part of that timeframe. Instead, throughout the 1980s Memorial Day weekend was the spot where a big title like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade or Rambo: First blood Part II kicked off the summer blockbuster season.

This trend continued through the 1990s. The first weekend in May was usually where sleeper hit spring releases like Pretty Woman or Basic Instinct got one more chance to rule the domestic box office before the VFX-packed blockbusters arrived. As the decade went on, though, Hollywood began to schedule more of its high-profile releases earlier into May, including hits like Twister and Crimson Tide. However, the movie that would help shift Hollywood's blockbuster release window was the 1999 reboot of The Mummy.

Opening on May 7, The Mummy did not intend to be a harbinger of change in how summer blockbusters were scheduled. Going with such an unorthodox release date was likely entirely about getting ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, which was set to debut 12 days later. (It was the first new Star Wars film since the original trilogy concluded in 1983, and no studio wanted to go up against that.) But with its strong opening weekend gross, The Mummy immediately changed things forever by proving that studios didn’t have to wait until Memorial Day weekend to launch their big-budget blockbusters.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 20 Years After 'The Mummy', There Still Hasn't Been an Action Hero Like Brendan Fraser

Success breeds imitators in Hollywood and so it was that The Mummy’s bold release date shift spawned copycats. The following year, Gladiator also debuted in the first weekend of May to noteworthy box office. If an original R-rated action movie could find success in this timeframe, it seemed certain any title could thrive here. The validity of this release corridor was further cemented in 2001 when The Mummy Returns opened to $70.1 million, at that point in time the second-biggest domestic opening weekend in history.

The final game-changer for the first weekend of May came when Sony Pictures/Columbia released Spider-Man on May 3, 2002. Despite being such a pivotal title in the history of early May movies, Spider-Man was originally meant to premiere in November 2001, mirroring the holiday season release date for the first live-action Superman movie back in 1978.

Image via Sony Pictures

However, Sony was forced to delay the release to complete all of its visual effects. In the process, Spider-Man became the first movie based on a Marvel Comics character to debut in May. It would not be the last. Spider-Man took off like a rocket at the box office with record-breaking numbers, becoming the first movie in history to crack $100 million in the space of a single weekend. It was as much of an industry-shaping film as Jaws had been nearly thirty years prior.

Immediately after its opening, The New York Times reported that members of the industry were thrilled with the new status quo. "I love this date, coming at the very beginning of the season," said Geoffrey Ammer, then Senior Vice-President of Sony/Columbia Pictures. “It jumpstarts the whole summer, gets people excited.” With that norm established, it was inevitable that future blockbusters would also try their hand at “jumpstarting the whole summer.”

Image via 20th Century Fox

Just months before Spider-Man’s premiere, 20th Century Fox locked in a May 2, 2003 release date for X2. That advanced planning would pay off big time when that film opened to a massive box office cume. The inevitable Spider-Man 2 also initially planned to make use of this early May timeframe with a May 7, 2004 date, though postponements in filming led to the title being pushed back to June.

With the delay of Spider-Man 2, early May remained free of Marvel movies for four years. That didn’t mean the first weekend of that month was being left behind. On the contrary, other would-be tentpoles tried their hand at utilizing this new summer kick-off corridor. In attempting to recapture the lightning-in-a-bottle success of the Mummy movies, Universal set Van Helsing for the first weekend of May 2004. Meanwhile, the third Mission: Impossible movie abandoned the Memorial Day release of its two predecessors in favor of an early May debut.

Neither movie was as big as either Spider-Man or X2, but they both still generated box office revenue significantly above what the average early May movie had amassed a decade prior. Plus, the mere existence of titles like Van Helsing and Mission: Impossible III in the first weekend of May reinforced that this was now the go-to place to launch your big blockbusters. Little did either title know, though, that they’d be the last non-Marvel blockbusters to premiere in this timeframe to date.

Image via Sony

Marvel would reclaim the first weekend of May in 2007 with the record-breaking debut of Spider-Man 3, but the following year would bring the arrival of the franchise that would soon come to dominate the early summer release window. Iron Man, the movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened to $98 million over the first weekend of May 2008. Not only did this solidify Marvel’s stranglehold on early May, but it also gave the burgeoning MCU a new weekend to call home.

Since then, Marvel has taken the box office potential of the first weekend of May to whole new levels, with titles like The Avengers setting opening weekend records. Meanwhile, the MCU managed to deliver a movie that opened to over $125 million for six out of the eight first weekends of May between 2010 and 2017. The only two summers since 2008 in which the MCU hasn’t opened a new feature in May were 2009 and 2014; even then, both years still saw new movies based on Marvel Comics characters released that month (X-Men Origins: Wolverine and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, respectively).

Why does this weekend work so well for blockbusters? Part of it is arguably that it’s become a tradition for a new Marvel movie to grace multiplexes this time of the year. But timing also plays a big role. Typically, these early May Marvel movies are the first action blockbusters of the year. With little in the way of competition from other tentpoles in the marketplace, a high-profile Marvel movie can really flourish.

The fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has titles scheduled for the first weekend of May in 2022 and 2023 confirms the studio’s continued commitment to this release date corridor. When Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in this slot in 2022, it’ll mark 20 years of Marvel films enjoying a nearly annual dominance of the earliest summer month. True, they haven’t been the only types of blockbusters to reign supreme here. (For instance, the historical significance of Brendan Fraser duking it out with mummies in early May deserves to be noted.) However, Marvel outings featuring the likes of Spider-Man and Iron Man are the ones that truly rewrote the book on the summer movie season.

KEEP READING: Why 'The Incredible Hulk' Deserves to Be More Than the Forgotten MCU Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

Adult Swim Announces Movie Sequels for 'The Venture Bros.,' 'Metalocalypse,' and 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' We've got ourselves a triple treat!

Read Next