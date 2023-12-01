Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for May December.

American filmmaker Todd Haynes' Cannes-premiering May December is a wicked and vibrant study of performance combined with loose inspiration from one of the most infamous tabloid notables of the 1990s: Mary Kay Letourneau. May December touches upon many cornerstones of Haynes' singular sensibilities for dramatic storytelling and stars Julianne Moore, a regular Haynes contributor, alongside Natalie Portman and heartthrob Charles Melton, who is best known for his run as Reggie Mantle on the CW's Riverdale from 2017-2023. Through the tragedy and transformation of his character, Melton proves to be a compelling and captivating talent in his first prominent role on the silver screen.

What Is the Plot of 'May December'?

May December begins when actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) shows up in the Savannah, Georgia suburb of Tybee Island to seek inspiration for her upcoming film role, in which she will be portraying Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore). Roughly twenty years earlier, Gracie's affair with her now-husband Joe (Charles Melton) created a massive tabloid storm because he was just a pre-teen and Gracie was a married mother more than twenty years his senior. As Elizabeth studies the day-to-day domestic life of Gracie and Joe, her increasingly invasive presence begins to expose the insecurities and damage behind their relationship, leading to Joe's transformation in accepting the realities of his traumatic situation.

Charles Melton's Joe Serves as the Core of 'May December'

Opening with a shot of newly-born monarch butterflies overlaid with a grandiose score borrowed from the famed French composer Michel Legrand, May December is a film that is fascinated by the transformation of its central characters. At first, seemingly preoccupied with the methods with which Portman's Elizabeth studies Moore's Gracie to embody her onscreen, the film gradually and cunningly shifts its focus to Joe. Joe begins as a figure on the periphery, a strong but silent type who is happily subservient to his much older wife's decision-making within their household. As Gracie and Joe's youngest children — a twin boy and girl — prepare to graduate from high school and leave for college, Joe's empty nest syndrome sets in quite prematurely in conventional terms, considering he is not even 40.

His sense of an early midlife crisis is reflected in his intimate texting friendship/borderline romance with a fellow butterfly enthusiast, which is then pushed over the edge due to the questions provoked by Elizabeth's arrival. This moment of great transition in Joe's life allows him to understand what was robbed of him too soon: his youth. Never before has he felt the autonomy to challenge the life that Gracie pushed him into. As May December progresses, the Samy Burch-penned screenplay becomes increasingly fascinated with Joe's blossoming sovereignty of thought as his character evolves.

Joe Is the Tragic Hero of 'May December'

As Joe, Melton represents the tragic hero within May December's specifically twisted approach to melodramatic storytelling. Joe gradually sheds the status quo that Gracie has set for most of his life, which unveils his true feelings. Shaped by Gracie's powerfully built narrative of their life and love, Elizabeth's introduction into their life gives Joe a chance to open his eyes and begin the process of accepting the trauma that he has undergone. During the first half, Joe's words and thoughts seem to mechanically back the record of his relationship with Gracie, frequently confirming his position in the affair: "And I wanted it." But, these statements hold less validity within Joe's mind as the story progresses.

One of the film's most moving scenes takes place on the rooftop of Gracie and Joe's home, where Joe goes out to sit with his son Charlie on the eve of his high school graduation. Charlie offers his father a drag of his joint, and it's revealed that this is the first time Joe has ever tried smoking marijuana, which is yet another signal of the experiences he has missed out on. At first, framed with a wide lens, the two look not like father and son but twins, emphasizing their closeness in age. In a cloud of smoke, the scene oscillates between emotions of joy and sadness and laughter and tears. Joe opens up to his son about his insecurities as a father, hoping he made all the right decisions in raising Charlie and his siblings, while subconsciously reflecting on his deep internal regret. This scene beautifully encapsulates Joe's emotional paralysis as a person stuck between the adulthood forced upon him and the adolescence he was robbed of.

Charles Melton Showcases His Talent Alongside His A-List Co-Stars in 'May December'

It is not every day that the trajectory of an actor's career leads them from a seasons-spanning run in a popular teen series like Riverdale to starring in a film from one of America's greatest directors. Yet Charles Melton makes the transition seamlessly, even managing to stand out for his luminous and heartbreaking performance among his boundlessly talented co-stars in May December. Melton studied the subtleties of performance in movies such as Brokeback Mountain and In the Mood for Love to embody his character's internal struggles and gained forty pounds to better suit his fatherly role as Joe. While most audiences have come to expect Oscar-winners Moore and Portman to consistently deliver outstanding performances (May December being no exception), Melton holds his own beside the two beautifully. His dynamic performance reflects the nuanced despair of Joe's circumstances and shines a perfect light on the actor's budding talent, showcasing him as a new discovery for those who might not be familiar with Riverdale.

After just a handful of movie roles in the past, May December marks Melton's true breakout as a movie star and a promising young actor who will hopefully land more collaborations with fascinating filmmakers in the future. After the film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where Melton turned heads on the red carpet in front of European critics and audiences unfamiliar with his work, May December went on to screen at many other film festivals around the world. Then, at the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, Melton took home the prize for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a category stacked with favorites of the upcoming awards season, including Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers). As May December launches on Netflix, Melton's exceptional performance will surely earn the actor many more admirers.

