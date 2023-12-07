Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for May December.

The Big Picture Joe questions the nature of his relationship with Gracie, who flips the blame on Elizabeth, leading to tensions and emotional regression.

Gracie projects strength and refuses to show insecurity, undermining Elizabeth's attempt to capture her character for the film.

Elizabeth struggles to regain confidence after her encounter with Gracie, leaving lingering questions about the characters' personal endings.

May December is the latest film from director Todd Haynes that has been stirring anticipation for its Netflix release since its explosive premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film puts Academy Award-winning actresses Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore together in this dramatic, twisty story by screenwriter Samy Burch. Portman plays an actress, Elizabeth, who travels to Georgia to study Gracie (Moore), a woman who made headlines in the 90s for having an affair with a 13-year-old boy. Over twenty years later, Gracie and Joe (Charles Melton) are sending their kids off to college as Hollywood decides to make a movie about their controversial love story. As the film progresses, the tensions rise between Elizabeth, Gracie, and Joe until they all hit their breaking point.

May December Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Joe Confronts Gracie About The Nature of Their Relationship

Throughout May December, Joe begins to question the nature of his relationship with Gracie. It’s always surrounded him that he was viewed as a victim, but only now did he begin to contemplate that thanks to Elizabeth. Elizabeth had been enticing Joe with subtle comments made here and there, but after she invites him to her room on her last night, the two have sex. Elizabeth tries to tell him that he can still have a life after Gracie, yet refers to him as a “story” not an actual person. Joe storms out to go home to Gracie, leaving behind with Elizabeth a letter Gracie wrote him early in their relationship.

Joe confronts Gracie about how their relationship began and questions if he was too young in this situation. Gracie instead flips it back to Joe asking who was in control—which she admitted to Elizabeth about his maturity when she met him as a teenager. She refuses to listen to her husband and instead begins to blame Elizabeth for poking holes in their relationship. Joe emotionally regresses to a teenage boy, tearfully trying to stand up for himself. He hits a nerve in Gracie when he asks aloud that if they’re in love, as they say they are, that they should be able to talk about it. In response, she storms out and goes out for an early hunt before their twins' graduation ceremony.

A few hours later, Joe wakes up alone in the house on the day of the graduation. As the ceremony unfolds, Gracie is seen in the crowd cheering and recording Charlie (Gabriel Chung) and Mary (Elizabeth Yu) receiving their diplomas. Meanwhile, Joe is just outside the football stadium alone watching, and he begins to break down crying. Though it’s unclear what he’s specifically crying over, it’s as though everything he’s been holding in comes crashing in—his fight with Gracie, his kids graduating, the recognition of everything he missed out on after meeting Gracie. in his final appearance in the film, and it’s devastating.

Gracie Projects Strength While Surrounded By Her Enemies

After the ceremony ends, Gracie is alone when Elizabeth walks up to say farewell. With Elizabeth looking eerily like herself, Gracie asks Elizabeth if she thinks her visit will matter to the movie. Elizabeth claims that she understands Gracie, armed with Gracie’s letter, lisp, and news of a potentially abusive childhood courtesy of Gracie’s eldest son, Georgie (Cory Michael Smith). However, Gracie pulls the rug out from Elizabeth by saying what Georgie told her the night before wasn’t true; she claims she wasn’t abused by her brothers. This shocks Elizabeth as Gracie tells her that insecure people are dangerous, but she is secure. Though the audience has seen her otherwise, she refuses to let Elizabeth see anything less than self-esteem; plus, it’s ominously threatening when she states how dangerous an insecure person can be. If they capture anything about Gracie for this movie, Gracie hopes that it’s how secure she is. With that, she walks away from Elizabeth.

For Gracie, she’s surrounded by people who judge her every day of her life. Gracie has no choice but to show the world that she’s secure in herself and the decisions she’s made with zero regret or introspection. Elizabeth’s arrival kept her in a state of unease as she picked open wounds that continued to linger. Feeling insecure after her fight with Joe, this final conversation with Elizabeth allowed her to gain back some sense of control from someone she views as a threat. In her head, Gracie is having the last laugh.

Elizabeth Struggles to Capture Gracie in Her Performance

Elizabeth leaves Savannah and begins shooting the film a few weeks later. It’s shown that Elizabeth hasn’t recovered from her final encounter with Gracie. After multiple takes, the director Roberto (Hans Obma) claims they got what they needed for the scene, yet it’s not enough for Elizabeth. Her final chat with Gracie knocked out her confidence to reveal the insecurity underneath. It’s almost sad considering she was able to channel Gracie after reciting Gracie’s letter to Joe after he left, fully immersing herself into Gracie as a character she built in her head from her time in Savannah. Elizabeth pleads for one more take, claiming they almost have it right, which ends May December.

There are so many lingering questions as May December comes sharply to an end: Have Joe and Gracie hit their breaking point? Was Gracie lying to Elizabeth about the childhood abuse? Is Joe and Gracie’s marriage over now that their kids are heading to college? The audience is denied anything definitive with their personal endings. What does remain clear is the enormous impact Elizabeth had on Gracie and Joe in their brief time together. Her arrival in Savannah in pursuit of digging into her latest character set off a chain reaction that shook the ground of a flimsy house of cards. May December offers the audience no easy answers. This could be seen as frustrating; but thanks to the exceptional performances from Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, and Charles Melton, this ending sparks an eagerness for more.

