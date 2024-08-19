The Big Picture May December gained popularity due to its scandalous real-life story and strong performances by Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

The movie explores themes of love, manipulation, and regret, drawing audiences in for a thought-provoking experience.

Directed by Todd Haynes and with a screenplay by Samy Burch, May December has achieved critical acclaim and a 91% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sometimes, it may take a while until the public really resonates with a particular title. Last year, moviegoers fully engaged with drama movie May December, which stars Natalie Portman (Lady in the Lake) and Julianne Moore (Sharper) on opposite sides of a scandalous and delicate story. The movie was nominated at the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay earlier this year, and over the past week Max subscribers have been all over it.

What shocked more audiences about May December is that the movie is based on a real story. In it, Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore) is a woman who has been dealing with the aftermath of a scandal for over two decades. In the early nineties, she was caught having sex with a 13-year-old at her pet store, but then she went on to marry the kid and have three kids with him. Years later, she's interviewed by Elizabeth Berry (Portman), an actress who was slated to play Gracie in an independent film. Elizabeth visits Gracie's home and meets the woman and her husband Joe Yoo (Charles Melton).

The movie hit #8 among the most-watched titles on Max over the past week, and it's safe to say that audiences were hooked by Portman and Moore's electric chemistry onscreen. On her review of the movie, Collider's Therese Lacson called the actors "powerhouse" performers, but also drew attention to Melton, who "is the surprising success of the film and is able to effortlessly embody both the natural youthfulness of Joe." Critics also really loved May December, and it currently stands tall at a 91% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes.

Why Is May December So Popular Now?

Image via Netflix

Oscar nominees tend to draw viewers in, since they want to find out what the buzz is all about. However, the scandalous story of May December is enough to make people want to check it out. It's also pretty easy to see that the movie would earn some word-of-mouth popularity because of the themes it brings out. Could you say that Gracie was really in love with the kid? Is she a master manipulator? Does Joe regret the decision of getting married before he even became an adult? And what does Elizabeth really think of the whole situation?

May December was directed by Todd Haynes, a filmmaker who is best known for helming modern classics of cinema such as Velvet Goldmine, Far From Heaven and I'm Not There. The screenplay was written by Samy Burch, who made a feature film writing debut with the title.

You can stream May December now.