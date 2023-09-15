In 1995, Todd Haynes released his masterpiece Safe starring Julianne Moore, a grubby psychological-horror drama about a woman whose monotonous life gets abruptly thrown off the rails when she contracts a mysterious disease. The hauntingly beautiful work of counter-cinema has quietly earned its reputation as one of the most important films of the 1990s over the tears, and its themes of modern malaise and ecological extrapolations feel particularly resonant today. Moore and Haynes have collaborated on several acclaimed projects since the success of Safe, including the Academy Award-nominated romantic drama Far From Good and the experimental biopic I'm Not There, based on the life of singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The two reunite once again this year, for the romantic drama film, May December, with Natalie Portman also added into the mix this time around.

Todd Haynes is known for his provocative and early transgressive work, often focusing on the outliers of society, which explores the themes of identity and sexuality in a crooked and subversive narrative structure that re-imagines the cinematic language and embodies his influence as one of the most prominent figures in New Queer Cinema. May December looks to be another essential addition to the auteur's impressive filmography, if the reaction out of Cannes is anything to go by, with both Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman receiving raves for their complex performances in this disturbing campy tale inspired by a true story. So before you watch it, check out our guide with all the details about the cast, crew, trailers, and the release date for the prestige romantic drama.

When and Where Does 'May December' Come Out?

May December had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival back on May 20 alongside films like Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and opened to universal acclaim from the critics. The film will have its North American at the 61st New York Film Festival where it will open the festival.

The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters across the United States on November 17, 2023, before being available to stream on Netflix on December 1.

Is There a Trailer for 'May December'?

Netflix unveiled the first teaser for May December on September 5 ahead of its NYFF debut. The teaser is cut with evocative images and pull-quotes from the film's gushing reviews, as it frames Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore's characters in carefully crafted cold vignettes, with Natalie Portman's character delivering a cheesy line on the paper with the hammiest and simultaneously sinister performance.

Prior to this, the producers of the film also released a clip from the film during its Cannes premiere, which shows Julianne Moore's character relaxing in the arms of Charles Melton, as Natalie Portman's character sits with a group of women, who gossip about the couple, and watches them from afar.

What Is 'May December' About?

May December is very loosely based on the story of American school teacher and sex offender, Mary Kay Letourneau, and her infamous romance with her student, Vili Fualaau, who was only twelve when the inappropriate relationship began. Despite several interventions from the law and the imprisonment of Letourneau for long periods, their romance couldn't be killed off, as Letourneau gave birth to Fualaau's kids while being in jail and the two eventually got married once she was released in 2005. But in the traditional Todd Haynes style, the story is told in the most untraditional structure, as May December focuses on an actress played by Natalie Portman, who visits a couple, whose scandalous age-gap romance had been sensationalized through tabloids, to do research for a film on their life. The intriguing premise leads to a disturbing story told in a humorous meta fashion, akin to Charlie Kaufman's Adaptation, that cuts deeper into the heart of the romance to reveal its darkest and most intimate secrets.

The following synopsis has been officially released by Netflix:

"In May December, popular television actor Elizabeth (Natalie Portman) heads to Savannah, Georgia, to research a part in a new film that follows a scandalous tabloid romance. That love affair — between Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles Melton) — was once a fixture of the gossip pages. After all, Joe is significantly younger than Gracie, who served time in prison when they were caught together. When she was released, the pair were married, and they now have two children together who are about to graduate from high school. At first glance, their untraditional marriage looks more predictable than Elizabeth expected. But soon, her observation brings long-dormant feelings to the surface, and the decades-old scandal reveals deeper and deeper layers. From first-time screenwriter Samy Burch, May December is a deliciously witty film about performance and exploitation that juggles surreal melodrama with humane perception."

Who Is in the Cast Of 'May December'?

May December is essentially a two-hander with Natalie Portman trying to learn how to play Julianne Moore in the context of the film. Both the Academy Award-winning actresses from Black Swan and Still Alice respectively, have had the critics sing their praises for their performance and are sure to be a highlight of the film. Charles Melton, who plays Julianne Moore's partner in the film and is best known for his roles in the teen drama Riverdale and The Sun Also A Star, has also garnered a lot of praise for his standout performance. The cast also includes names like D.W. Moffett (Traffic), Piper Curda (I Didn't Do It), Cory Michael Smith (Gotham), Drew Scheid (Halloween), Elizabeth Yu (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Gabriel Chung, and Lawrence Arancio (Dopesick) in various roles.

Who Is Making 'May December'?

May December is the ninth feature film from Todd Haynes, and the Carol and Dark Waters director directs the film from a screenplay by Samy Burch and a story from him and Alex Mechanik. Natalie Portman also serves as producer on the film, along with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Christine Vachon, Pam Koffler, Sophie Mas, Grant S. Johnson, and Tyler W. Konney.

Ed Lachman, who has previously shot all of Todd Haynes' films since 2002's Far From Heaven, was previously attached to the film but was later replaced by Zodiac and Speed cinematographer Christopher Blauvelt, with Haynes' frequent collaborator Afonso Goncalves editing the film. Principal photography took place over 23 days in Savannah, Georgia, and wrapped in November 2022.