Todd Haynes' latest Netflix project follows a controversial relationship through the perspective of an actress preparing to play a role. Natalie Portman is actress Elizabeth Barry in May December, and throughout the film, she attentively observes the everyday life of Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore) years after she was convicted for seducing and raping her 13-year-old co-worker, Joe Yoo (Charles Melton). Gracie ends up marrying Joe after her prison sentence and, on the outside, they seem like a happy couple. Yet, as Elizabeth asks questions and tries to understand how the relationship came to be, the couple at hand begins to see their bond through a different lens.

Although this film isn't a biopic, it does draw a lot of inspiration from a polarizing case that shocked people all over the world in the '90s.

'May December' is Based On Mary Kay Letourneau's Controversial Case

Similar to the unsettling age gap between Gracie and Joe at the beginning of their relationship in the film, 36-year-old Mary Kay Letourneau began an affair with her 12-year-old student Vili Fuaalau in 1996. Letourneau was his teacher a few years before their relationship began, and the two kept in touch until they ended up in the same classroom again. It is important to note that she was married to Steve Letourneau at the time, and they had four children together before she began working at the local school where she met Fuaalau. The teacher-student relationship was made public in 1997 when her husband found love letters that confirmed the illicit affair. Letourneau was already seven months pregnant with Fuaalau's child when one of her husband's relatives called the school and had her arrested.

She gave birth to their baby in May 1997 and pleaded herself guilty to two accounts of child rape, receiving a seven-year prison sentence. Yet, 80 days after being charged, Letourneau was released on the condition that she would never reconnect with Fuaalau and would check in at a sex offender treatment facility. Disregarding court orders, the former teacher met and slept with him, resulting in a second pregnancy. Their second child was born in prison, given that the original sentence was reinstated in 1998 after Letourneau violated the terms that freed her. Despite the media uproar and legal consequences, the couple wrote a book together about their relationship entitled Only One Crime, Love. In an interview with Oprah, she said: “I think, with all certainty, this young man is the love of my life, or I wouldn’t have done this to my children.” Years after serving her sentence and the no-contact court order was lifted, Letourneau and Fuaalau (similarly to the characters in May December) got married in 2005. They remained together until the former student filed for divorce in 2017 and they formally parted ways in 2019, the same year that Letourneau died of cancer at age 58.

Charles Melton's Character Goes Through Similar Struggles that Vili Fuaalau Faced in Real Life

Although there are some similarities between the film and the real-life case, there are enough differences in the plot that set the fictional Netflix original apart from its inspiration. In the Todd Haynes project, the relationship between Gracie and Joe began at a pet shelter where the two worked together. Also, different from Letourneau's story, the couple in the film have three children together and the focus is on the current stage of their relationship as they are about to be empty nesters. In the film, they do not get divorced, unlike the real-life couple.

Yet, despite the contextual differences, it is clear that Melton's character in May December goes through many of the same struggles that Fuaalau admittedly went through as a result of the affair. Although they both don't resent falling in love with someone much older at such a young age, they face mental health struggles and depression. The Seattle Times reported back in 2001 that Fuaalau had nightmares and suicidal thoughts due to all the distress that followed him after his relationship with Letourneau went public. In the film, Joe tries to confront Gracie about their past, but she constantly shuts him down and never actually addresses his concerns. As his children become adults, it is clear that the character is distraught by the coming-of-age journey that his kids had and he did not.

The Netflix Original Shows the Impact of the '90s Tabloid Culture

Aside from the parallels between May December's plot and the shocking teacher-student relationship, both the film and the true story it was loosely based on involved a lot of media attention. In a New York Film Festival press screening reported by People, screenwriter Sammy Burch shared her urge to replicate the media uproar that was highly present in the '90s in the film's script:

"I really wanted a fictional story that dealt with this tabloid culture of the '90s that has kind of seemingly led into this true-crime biopic world we're in now, and kind of question that transition and why we want to keep recreating these stories...That was the real jumping-off point for me. ... All of these stories like this that are in the ether are just completely embedded in everyone's cultural history."

Diana's fatal car crash (which was recently addressed on The Crown Season 6), the O.J. Simpson trial, and the Monica Lewinsky scandal all took place in that decade. Although the headlines are no longer as frenzied, the urge for true crime content remains popular. As TV shows like American Crime Story and numerous limited series on streaming platforms like HBO and Netflix adapt these real-life events to the screen, it is noticeable that these stories still grasp viewers' interest.

