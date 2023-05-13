In this Frankenstein-informed psychodrama-ish body-horror, Angela Bettis is the titular character who is just another everyday "grotesque." She’s overlooked, insecure, and lonely, working as a veterinary assistant who daydreams about the perfect man. A bit tricky when you’re taking tips on dating and homicide (and dismemberment) from a hectoring doll encased in glass. She comes to the realization that if she can’t find the perfect man, she’ll need to put him together herself – with body parts. Yes, we're talking about 2002's May.

2002 was an unremarkable year for the horror genre. Cinematic output had become stale in the wake of the self-reflexive/knowing genre offerings widespread in the mid/late 90s and early 00s. This resulted in no filmmakers following a trend or adhering to a thematic or narrative template. Eli Roth and Neil Marshall started "The Splat Pack" with their filmmaking debuts Cabin Fever and Dog Soldiers, and Halloween Resurrection was the death rattle for a dying franchise (or so we thought). Survival horror game Resident Evil made a commercially successful transition to live-action horror, and My Little Eye reflected our fascination with the onslaught of reality television. So, it was refreshing when Lucky McKee (The Woman, All Cheerleaders Die) served up May, an indie horror with feminist trappings riffing on a literary classic. The movie performed poorly at the box office but has endured as a Midnight Movie staple and gained a loyal cult following.

What is 'May' About?

Melding indie horror realism with revisionist horror ensured May became a cult favorite and is now considered a Midnight Movie classic. The movie is an equal parts character study and Grand Guignol gothic melodrama with an intense central performance from Angela Bettis. It opens with May screaming at her reflection, one hand covering her eye, blood gushing through her fingers. Cut to scenes of doll parts falling through a void overlapping with motherly advice to the younger May – hide your differences, it’ll be easier to fit in. Later in life, May decides she needs a real friend, someone she can hold. A creepy doll just won’t cut it. Now a veterinary assistant at The Sarzikan Animal Hospital and May is content to blend into the background, for the most part. Her dizzy, Sapphic assistant Polly (Anna Faris) makes not-so-subtle advances toward May, but she remains oblivious to this. May grows obsessed with scuzzy mechanic Adam (Jeremy Sisto), a chain-smoking hipster with a moody disposition and great hands. They later hook up at a launderette and embark on a strange romance. Kissing (and biting) gets a tad too dark for Adam’s vanilla sensibility, and a seductive dance isn’t enough for May. Things don't end well...

It all unfolds like a modern retelling of Brian DePalma’s Carrie. It's funny because Angela Bettis did play Carrie White in Bryan Fuller’s 2002 TV movie. From here, It’s interesting that the character is revived by the terrible things she does, the tantalizing transformation from shy and meek into a terrifying, gothic monster. The mayhem doesn’t start until halfway through the movie and the plot gets batshit crazy when May loses control and her desire for love overrides her sanity and her conscience. McKee represents the voice of the outsider and could easily have taken the easy route and made May see the errors of her ways. He doesn’t and it makes what is happening on screen far more credible, and way more terrifying. May embraces monstrosity with vigor.

'May' Doesn't Hold Back in Its Main Character's Monstrosity

May is utterly deranged, off-puttingly odd, and yet somehow, still quite quirky and fun. In Shelley’s novel, the author tackled science-gone-awry, the inevitability of death, and the consequences of rebirth. A large chunk of the story is spent with the creature created by the scientist, and how everyone who encountered this terrified, traumatized being fled in terror. The creature had no desire to be perceived as monstrous and only craved human contact and intimacy. With May, McKee flips that idea on its head, May transcends the stifling particulars of her life via a brush with the grotesque, and gradually, her capacity for monstrosity swells destructively outwards and she is reborn. McKee is a fearless cheerleader for the outsider, and the socially-maligned outcasts and charts her descent into Hell less than a hindrance, and more as a rite of passage. He strikes a great balance between comedy and horror in his work, straddling both camps effortlessly.

'May' Flips the 'Frankenstein' Story on Its Head

McKee's excavation of Shelley's classic flips the Frankenstein idea on its square (sorry) head by positioning the main character as both victim and perpetrator. She's the mad scientist and the monster, by her own design. She elicits sympathy from the viewer and inspires fear and occasionally revulsion. In Frankenstein, the creature is an aberration and is traumatized by this fact. In May, becoming the monster (let's be honest: her patchwork lover is only a footnote in the tale) is the next stage in her diabolical evolution. By relocating the action to an anonymous American town, there is no chance of events playing out on an epic canvas — McKee utilizes his "nowhere" location, making it almost a reflection of May's stunted psychological growth. There is always the sense of a net closing in around the character on-screen with his claustrophobic camerawork and utilitarian art direction. McKee also captures the interiority of May's life creepily with the introduction of Susie: the devil on May's shoulder and a device that provides context for her behavior and actions without it feeling tacked on or shoehorned into the plot.

May is categorically strange. And this is why the audience likes the character so much: the film speaks to the strange girl/boy in all of us. Another intriguing facet of May and other movies with strange girls as protagonists is how May is a different beast: Ginger Snaps, Teeth, Jennifer’s Body, and Excision are all female-led horror with an indie-audience appeal. Except for Excision, the lead characters in the movies mentioned above experience guilt at what they might be capable of, and that guilt becomes their driving emotion for the duration of the film. Not so with May, who has fun in her newfound, transcendent monstrosity. May is a mosaic of Gothic and cinematic influences, look out for a few visual references to the Giallo subgenre. It is not only a retread of Shelley’s classic, but an assemblage of ideas lifted from pop culture.