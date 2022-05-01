What’s that old saying? April showers bring May… movies? This month, there’s a title sure to please every movie fan. If you’re in multiverse withdrawal, well, you’re in luck! The long-awaited sequel to Doctor Strange arrives May 6, and features more dimensions and creatures than ever before. We continue the pattern of sequels with Downton Abbey: A New Era, which reunites us with Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), and the entire Crawley family, and Top Gun: Maverick, the Top Gun follow-up starring Maverick himself, Tom Cruise, and new characters played by Miles Teller and Jon Hamm. If you’re in the mood for a British World War II drama, Colin Firth’s Operation Mincemeat has you covered. And if you need a good laugh after spending some time on the battlefield, then check out Rebel Wilson’s Netflix comedy Senior Year, in which she plays a 37-year-old high school senior.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in May.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Image via Marvel Studios

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer

Release Date: May 6 in Theaters

Doctor Strange has some explaining to do. The Sorcerer Supreme has been a huge part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time, which makes it hard to believe that this is only his second standalone film. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the epic sequel to his 2016 origin film and follows the aftermath of the chaotic events that unfolded in the webby world of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) dives back into the multiverse that got him into trouble in the first place, and unleashes more madness and threats than he can handle, including what appears to be an evil version of himself! He enlists the help of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who’s been cast out for her own reckless behavior, and he faces the repercussions of abusing his power. Who or what will emerge from the multiverse this time?

Operation Mincemeat

Operation Mincemeat trailer

Release Date: May 11 on Netflix

Want to try and outwit Hitler? Based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name and co-written by him and Michelle Ashford, the spy drama Operation Mincemeat tells the incredible true story of how the British government managed to trick the Germans during World War II by creating a ruse concerning a critical Allied invasion. Leading the operation are Naval intelligence officer Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen), who team up with the MI5 to plant a corpse that’ll wash up on shore in Spain containing fake information about Britain’s next steps. If successful, tens of thousands of lives will be saved and Hitler’s power would come to an end. No pressure, right?

RELATED: From 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to 'Nope': 10 Upcoming Summer Movies You Won't Want to Miss

Firestarter

Image via Universal Pictures

Firestarter trailer

Release Date: May 13 in Theaters & Streaming on Peacock

This movie turns up the heat. Based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name and a reboot of the 1984 film starring Drew Barrymore, the horror sci-fi adventure Firestarter follows Charlie McGee (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a young girl who develops the mysterious ability to set things on fire with her mind (also known as pyrokinesis). Her father Andy (Zac Efron) is determined to keep Charlie safe from herself and the government agency that is chasing her down. Will Charlie’s powers get the best of her and the ones she loves, or will she come to understand the fiery forces that control her mind?

Senior Year

Image via Netflix

Senior Year trailer

Release Date: May 13 on Netflix

High school is rough enough, but imagine returning to finish your senior year as an adult? That’s the exact premise for the Netflix original comedy movie Senior Year, in which Rebel Wilson plays a woman who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and is determined to return to her old stomping grounds and graduate. For her, high school was a dream. She was popular, was dating one of the hottest guys in school, and to top it all off, she was cheer captain. Going back to school couldn’t sound like a better idea. But she quickly realizes a lot has changed over the last two decades and that the high school environment she last remembers is ancient history. That doesn’t stop this almost 40-year-old from going after the only thing her perfect high school experience was missing: the prom queen crown.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers trailer

Release Date: May 20 on Disney+

The famous Disney chipmunks like you’ve never seen them before. In Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, it’s been 30 years since the iconic rodent duo starred in the series Rescue Rangers that shot them to unimaginable levels of success. The two have long finished riding the fame wave and are living their separate and very different lives. Chip (John Mulaney) is the more mature chipmunk who spends his days selling insurance, while Dale (Andy Samberg) clings to his Hollywood past by showing up at fan conventions and trying to stay young. When the world needs saving, the two reunite and try to rekindle the magic they had back in their television days. What could possibly go wrong?

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Image via Focus Features

Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer

Release Date: May 20 in Theaters

Fans of the Downton Abbey series, rejoice! Written by Julian Fellowes, the creator and writer of the critically acclaimed series, Downton Abbey: A New Era is a follow-up to the 2019 film that told the story of a royal staff visit to the wealthy Crawley family estate. This time, there’s a new and quite unexpected threat coming to Downton: actors. A producer and director Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy) has arrived and wants to make a “moving picture” at Downton, though the village is very divided on whether that’s a good idea or not. Meanwhile, Violet comes into possession of a villa in the South of France, but there’s much mystery surrounding its origins. Why are they invited to France, and what do these people want in return? And since when do movies talk?

Men

Men trailer

Release Date: May 20 in Theaters

No one does an artful horror film quite like A24. Written and directed by Alex Garland, the Oscar-nominated mind behind Ex Machina and Annihilation, Men follows Harper (Jessie Buckley) a woman who embarks on a relaxing vacation in the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband (Paapa Essiedu). Upon arrival at her vacation home, she meets the eccentric and creepy owner (Rory Kinnear), who seems to have an immediate fascination with her. The more she tries to distance herself from him, the more he seems to break into her thoughts and make her question her past. And is it her, or is she being followed?

The Valet

Image via Hulu

Release Date: May 20 on Hulu

It’s not a typical day for this valet. In Hulu’s new romantic comedy The Valet, an American remake of a French film of the same name, things get messy for big-time actress Olivia (Samara Weaving) when she’s photographed with Vincent (Max Greenfield), her secret — but married — lover. In an effort to bury a potential scandal, Olivia’s team reaches out to Antonio (Eugenio Derbez), a hard-working valet who accidentally appears in the background of the same photo and asks him to pose as Olivia’s boyfriend so as not to cause a stir. Antonio’s mundane life as a valet is thrown out the car window once he accepts the challenge, and as expected in a romantic comedy, the two opposites find common ground and possibly love in the process.

Top Gun: Maverick

Image via Paramount Pictures

Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Release Date: May 27 in Theaters

Duck, duck, Goose? After three decades and numerous delays, we’re finally reunited with our favorite pilot. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick features the return of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s spent the last 30 years as an unstoppable Navy aviator and has successfully avoided rank advancement. His routine as test pilot captain is disrupted once he’s recruited by Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer) to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a mission unlike any other. Upon learning that one of the trainees is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s late best friend and Radar Intercept Officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, Maverick feels more compelled than ever to pull off a daring mission. But does this new generation have what it takes?

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer

Release Date: May 27 in Theaters

Burgers like you’ve never seen them before. Despite its straightforward title, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is a busy musical adventure with horses, costumes, and robots. Co-directed and written by Loren Bouchard, one of the creators of the Bob’s Burgers series, this adventure comedy follows the Belcher family as they do all in their power to keep their restaurant afloat after a sinkhole opens up right in front of the beloved burger joint. Amidst the chaos, children Gene (Eugene Mirman), Louise (Kristen Schaal), and Tina (Dan Mintz) try to do their part to solve the mystery and stay alive in the process. Get your burgers! Fresh and sexy burgers!

What sort of movies will June bring along?

MCU Movies/Shows To Rewatch Before 'Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Emily Bernard (111 Articles Published) Emily Bernard is a NJ based Senior Feature Writer & Associate Training Editor for Collider. Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines referenced an article of hers on their podcast, "Tig & Cheryl: True Story." Hearing them talk about it was an out-of-body experience of which Emily is still recovering. She's a graduate of the University of Scranton and is pretty darn passionate about screenwriting and playwriting. While her heart is in comedy, she writes in whichever genre best fits the random idea that enters her head. She's placed in several film festivals, including as a finalist for Best Comedy Feature Screenplay in the Houston Comedy Film Festival. Some of her favorite shows include Succession, Hacks, Search Party, Barry, Killing Eve, and anything Kristen Wiig does, really. She's not totally sure how she feels about this whole "writing in the third person" thing, but it sounds more professional, so she's going to stick with it. More From Emily Bernard

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe