Netflix has posted a brand new featurette for the critically acclaimed miniseries Maya and the Three. The new video takes a look at the journey from storyboard to the series' eye-catching animation.

Posted on Netflix's Twitter, the brand new featurette shows the evolution of the show from still images to the animation that has had fans and critics raving. The video shows a scene where the main antagonist of the series, the God of War, summons an army of minions to battle our heroes. The screen is split into two: the top part of the screen showing the final product that you will see upon booting the series up on Netflix while the bottom screen shows a series of storyboards for the scene, transitioning into early animation layouts.

It is a fascinating look behind the scenes of the animations process as you get a glimpse of the process of getting a piece of animation from pictures and drawings into full-blown animation, which is especially interesting when it comes to a show like Maya and the Three which has such lively and vibrant colors and expressive animation.

Maya and the Three tells the story of Maya, a Teca warrior princess, as she sets out on a journey across a world inspired by Mesoamerican cultures as she attempts to find three warriors of prophecy that are meant to help her defeat the God of War.

The series is written and directed by series creator Jorge R. Gutiérrez with Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale, and Candie Kelty Langdale also acting as co-writers and music by Gustavo Santaolalla and Tim Davies. the series was produced by Jeff Bell, Phyllis Laing, and Ken Zorniak with the animation being done by Tangent Animation.

The cast consists of a star-studded group of Latinx talent such as Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado and Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, and Rita Moreno.

Maya and the Three premiered on Netflix on October 22 and can be watched in full right now on the streaming service. You can watch the featurette and read the synopsis below.

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

