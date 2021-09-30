Netflix has premiered a new trailer for Maya and the Three, the upcoming animated event that hails from creator and director Jorge R. Gutiérrez (El Tigre, The Book of Life) and features the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, and so many more. Netflix also revealed the poster for the animated show, which will consist of 9 chapters and premiere October 22 on the streamer.

Maya and the Three is set in a sprawling fantasy world where the brave warrior princess (Saldaña) is preparing to celebrate her fifteenth birthday. The only twist? The gods of the underworld are here to crash the party, claiming that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War as recompense for her family's secrets. In order to save her family, friends — and most of all, herself — Maya must go on a quest in an attempt to satisfy a longtime prophecy, one in which three warriors are foretold to assist in the fight against the underworld and the protection of humanity.

Based on the look of this trailer, in which elements literally burst past the purported ratio in explosions of color and light, this is one event animation fans won't want to miss. In an interview with Collider, Gutiérrez described Maya and the Three as "a four and a half hour movie. And it's this giant delicious burrito and someone just cut it like sushi into rolls, but you're going to want to consume the whole thing."

In addition to Saldaña, Beatriz, Luna, and Bernal, Maya and the Three features an absolutely stacked voice cast consisting of Gabriel Iglesias as Picchu, Allen Maldonado as Rico, Alfred Molina as the God of War, Kate del Castillo as the Goddess of Death, Danny Trejo as the God of Earthquakes, Cheech Marin as the Gods of Wind & Storm, Rosie Perez as the Goddess of Gators, Queen Latifah as Gran Bruja, Wyclef Jean as Gran Brujo, Gutiérrez as King Teca, Sandra Equihua as Queen Teca, Isabela Merced as the Widow Queen, Chelsea Rendon as the Goddess of Tattoos, Joaquín Cosío as the God of Bats, Carlos Alazraqui as the God of Dark Magic, Eric Bauza as the God of Jungle Animals, and Rita Moreno as Ah Puch. Maya and the Three also features an original score composed by the duo of Gustavo Santaolalla and Tim Davies, which will be available on October 22 from Milan Records.

Maya and the Three premieres October 22 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below, featuring the song "If It's To Be" performed by Kali Uchis and written by Santaolalla:

Here's the official synopsis for Maya and the Three:

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

