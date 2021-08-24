Is it a movie, or is it TV? Why not both.

Netflix's latest animated epic Maya and the Three adds a lot of fuel to the "TV show is actually a movie" debate fire by billing itself as "an animated event told in 9 chapters." The streamer unveiled the first teaser for the movie, promising an epic adventure in animated form.

Jorge R. Gutiérrez directs Maya and the Three, which he co-wrote with Silvia Olivas, Doug Langdale, and Candie Kelty Langdale, with music by Gustavo Santaolalla and Tim Davies, and animation done by Tangent Animation. The film follows a warrior princess who embarks on a journey to fulfill an ancient prophecy, gather three great warriors, and defeat the gods threatening to obliterate humankind.

It only takes a few seconds before the trailer really sells its "animated event" label, showcasing the kind of animation quality we only see in big-budget features, while teasing an epic, Lord of the Rings-style story. It remains to be seen how well the story plays out when broken down into smaller chunks, but seeing a grand-scale fantasy story with Mesoamerican and South American mythology is incredibly exciting.

And to match the Latinx mythology and story, Maya and the Three boasts an impressive list of Latinx talent, including Zoe Saldaña, Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, Eric Bauza and Rita Moreno.

Maya and the Three will be released on Netflix this Fall. Check out the teaser and the synopsis below.

"In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind."

