With Maya and the Three about to be released on Netflix, I recently had the chance to talk to star Zoe Saldaña about voicing the titular character. During the interview, Saldaña talked about drawing inspiration from the many women in her life, the importance of representation, what makes Maya different than Gamora and Neytiri, and more.

Maya and the Three is one of the most stunning and impressive animated projects of the year. A fantasy epic with breathtaking visuals, a fully-fleshed world of kingdoms and gods, and also a rather emotional story of a girl taking her destiny in her own hands. This Netflix animated event is also a rare project with a Latinx cast, created by a Mexican filmmaker, and about Mesoamerican culture. The mini-series follows the titular Maya, an Aztec warrior princess who learns she is part of a prophecy that could bring doom to mankind, but decides to rebel against it and prove there is another meaning to her destiny, as she sets out to fight a vengeful god of war with three mighty warriors from all over Latin America.

The fantasy epic boasts and impressive voice cast of legendary Latinx talent including Gabriel Iglesias, Allen Maldonado, Stephanie Beatriz, Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Kate del Castillo, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Jorge R. Gutiérrez, Sandra Equihua, Isabela Merced, Chelsea Rendon, Joaquín Cosío, Carlos Alazraqui, and Rita Moreno.

Watch the interview above, and catch Maya and the Three on Netflix October 22. Read the synopsis below:

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya's life is forfeit to the God of War — a price she must pay for her family's secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods' vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

