So, what do you do when someone does you wrong? According to an upcoming Netflix movie, you “don’t just get even”, you “do revenge”. And no, proper grammar is unimportant in this case. Do Revenge, starring Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, has just gotten a new teaser trailer showcasing a colorful Gen Z dark comedy about that one dish that is (usually) best served cold.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who has served as a writer for this year’s box office hit Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie is set in high centers around two teenage girls, Eleanor (Hawke) and Drea (Mendes), who join forces to get back at those who did them wrong. Drea wants to take revenge on a boy who broke her trust and leaked their sex tape, whereas Eleanor wants to take revenge on a girl that started a damaging fake rumor about her.

The official synopsis as released by Netflix reads: “A dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school strikes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other's enemies.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Maya Hawke & Camila Mendes Shine in First Images From Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’

Although the dark comedy has also been described as having thriller-like elements, the tone of the trailer is certainly comedic, with both Drea and Eleanor venting their personal frustrations at once another, letting their anger build until they're ready to tear it all down. With their conversation intercut with moments of utter chaos unfolding at their fancy private school, it's anyone's guess the lengths the two will go to "do revenge" on those who wronged them.

For a better grasp of the film’s plot, we must wait until Netflix releases the full trailer, which is coming soon. In regard to her intentions in bringing this story to the screen, Robinson told Elle in July: “I think there are different points where everyone’s the villain and everyone’s the hero in this story. And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence.”

The movie also stars Jonathan Daviss, Alisha Boe, Rish Shah, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Ava Capri, and Talia Ryder, with a special guest appearance by Game of Thrones’ Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner.

Do Revenge premieres on Netflix on September 16, 2022. Watch the trailer below: