With Mainstream now playing in select theaters and available on Digital platforms and VOD, I recently spoke with Maya Hawke about making director and co-writer Gia Coppola’s sophomore feature. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Mainstream is about a young woman (Hawke) who thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both. The film also stars Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, Alexa Demie, and Johnny Knoxville.

During the interview, Hawke talked about why she wanted to be part of this project, why Garfield is such a brave actor, how some of the film featured people that didn’t know they were filming a movie, the way people chase affirmation from random strangers on social media, and more. In addition, she talked about why the long wait for Stranger Things 4 will be worth it, and what the upcoming Netflix Fear Street trilogy is about.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Maya Hawke:

What TV series would she like to guest star on?

What movie or movies has she seen the most?

What was it about Mainstream that made her want to be part of it?

What was her reaction to what Andrew Garfield was willing to do in the movie?

How some of the movie involved real people reacting to the actors.

How the movie talks about people chasing affirmation from random strangers over spending time creating art or focusing on themselves.

When does Stranger Things 4 finish filming?

What is the Fear Street trilogy about?

