The Television Academy recently announced its nominations for the upcoming 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, and as expected, there are a number of snubs and surprises. Many were sad to see This Is Us and Black-ish be shut out of all major categories in their final seasons, while others were shocked that the popular Yellowstone and its prequel spinoff 1883, both of which continue to gain traction, weren’t nominated in any major categories. But what’s even more surprising is how few Emmy nominations Netflix’s drama series Stranger Things received.

Thankfully, The Duffer Brothers’ 80s-era sci-fi horror series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, but critics and fans alike were expecting Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink — both of whom had especially intense, emotional journeys in the latest season — to be recognized by the Academy. In fact, none of the actors in the show were nominated this year. But one actress’s performance that wasn’t necessarily on peoples’ awards radar, but most definitely should have been, is Maya Hawke, who plays the very jittery, but very lovable Robin Buckley.

Stranger Things jumped onto the scene in 2016, and it wasn’t long until word spread that this was indeed a superbly made show both in front of and behind the camera. Audiences fell in love with the blend of expert storytelling and 80s nostalgia, as well as its core group of then-child actors. The series follows the lives of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), four Dungeons and Dragons-loving best friends whose lives are turned upside down (literally) when Will goes missing. The small town of Hawkins, Indiana is thrust into madness once Police Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Will’s distraught mother Joyce (Winona Ryder), and Will’s friends set out to find Will and stumble across mysterious supernatural forces at play and a young, troubled girl named Eleven (Brown).

Though it’s hard to remember a time when she wasn’t part of the Hawkins bunch, Hawke’s Robin doesn’t enter the fray until Season 3 in 2019. It’s not uncommon for shows to introduce new characters mid-way through a series to keep it from getting stale, but it puts an enormous amount of pressure on the actor that’s stepping into an already-established world. It’s hard enough to join a beloved show with a ravenous fan base and not become either forgotten about or immediately resented for disrupting the formula that gained so many fans in the first place. What’s this person doing here, and what are they contributing to the story? In Hawke’s case, the answer is a lot.

We first meet Robin at her place of employment, Scoops Ahoy, a popular ice cream parlor in the Starcourt Mall. She reluctantly wears the cartoonish sailor uniform and works behind the counter with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), the hot-shot bully-in-recovery we’ve grown to love. Our first impression of her is that she doesn’t want to be there, and certainly isn’t afraid to let people know that. More specifically, she doesn’t want to be working alongside Steve, who spends every customer interaction trying to land a date. Watching him repeatedly fail is more exhausting for her than it is for him, but she keeps herself entertained by referring to him as “dingus” and tracking his success with a bluntly titled “You Rule, You Suck” tally chart. “And another one bites the dust. You are 0 for 6, Popeye.” When Steve reminds her that he can read, she sarcastically quips, “Since when?”

But Robin proves in Season 3—and even more in Season 4—that she is far more than a disgruntled, easily irked co-worker. She invites herself on Dustin and Steve’s mission to decode a Russian message Dustin intercepted, and slowly lets her guard down on their misadventures. Robin not only proves herself to be an important part of the team (most of their success on their mission was due to her involvement) but also the most dynamic. The life-or-death situations she finds herself in with Steve, most notably being drugged, beaten, and tied up by the Russians, creates an unexpected intimacy between the two dominant personalities.

Hawke effortlessly leans into Robin’s more vulnerable side in Episode 7, when, after narrowly escaping their hostage situation, she reveals why she’s been so hard on Steve. He admits that he has feelings for her, and she admits that her obsessing over his every move wasn’t because she had a crush on him, but because she was jealous of the attention he would get from the girls at school. Robin’s bravery to come out to Steve, coupled with Steve’s immediate acceptance, was by far one of the most emotional moments of the series, and perfectly positions Robin for even more growth down the road.

In Season 4, Hawke brings an energy and complexity to the sarcastic character we first met begrudgingly scooping ice cream. In her first scene of the season, she’s frantically applying mascara in the passenger seat of Steve’s car and spilling out all her fears and insecurities she has going into the big pep rally. In a highly entertaining stream-of-consciousness style rant, Hawke effectively (and efficiently) reminds us of the superficial stresses that come with being a high schooler—or more specifically—an outsider. It’s also just the first of many rapid-fire monologues Hawke impressively delivers this season.

Another comes during one of her and Steve’s shifts at Family Video, when the two commiserate over having zero luck in the dating department. “But I'm having this problem where it’s like, I should stop talking. I have said everything I need to say. But I guess I get nervous, and the words…they keep spilling out, and it’s like my brain is moving faster than my mouth, or rather my mouth is moving faster than my brain.” It’s refreshing to watch Robin, someone who worked so hard to maintain her tough exterior, awkwardly melt when trying to talk to her crush Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) at the pep rally. She’s much more fragile and anxious than she was last season, and Hawke handles that with care.

Season 4 has sent our favorite characters into far scarier and gorier territory than all three seasons have combined. Despite the darker and more dangerous plot line, Robin never loses sight of who she is. (Basically, Hawke is unapologetically Robin whether she’s with Steve, Nancy, or in the Upside Down.) She peels back the many layers underneath the self-conscious, high-energy, and hilariously uncoordinated character, while also showing that she's easily able to dip into drama and action when the story calls for it. And Hawke’s ability to crack a witty quip that genuinely makes you laugh instead of roll your eyes in a season that features people actually having their eyes yanked out of their head by an evil entity is an impressive thing to pull off.

Hawke shines the most when her screen partner is Natalia Dyer, who plays the uptight Nancy Wheeler. This is quite the unexpected pairing considering last season Robin told Steve that Nancy is “such a priss,” but their bumpy road to friendship ultimately brings out the best performances in both actors. Nancy and Robin team up and search for answers on the Victor Creel saga by sleuthing in the library and concocting an elaborate scheme that, unfortunately for Robin, requires wearing a very dressy outfit.

The duo pretends to be “rockstar” psychology students at Notre Dame in order to get a meeting with Victor at Pennhurst Asylum. First, the two must “charm” the creepy, misogynistic director, a task that neither of them were prepared to do. Robin does her best to play by Nancy’s rules—the “rules” that women academics were shoved into—but it’s just a matter of time before she calls out the director’s dismissive behavior. Hawke’s impassioned speech about being fed up with the “ridiculous” outfit she borrowed in order to be taken seriously packs a punch with a capital “P” and stands out in a season filled with strong performances. The full-circle moment in the finale, when Robin shows that she’s able to tame her butterflies around her crush, is an enchanting way to sum up her Season 4 evolution.

In the unpredictable world The Duffer Brothers created, a solid, nuanced performance by Hawke is something you can count on, and will hopefully be recognized in the wake of Stranger Things' fifth and final season when it returns on Netflix at a date yet to be announced.