Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for a new comedy series starring Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph, created by Emmy Award winners Alan Yang (Little America, Parks and Recreation) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Superstore).

Not much is known yet about the show except that Rudolph will star as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when she’s left with $87 billion after her husband leaves her. Since it’s a comedy, we can be sure to expect a Grade A performance from Rudolph and the premise makes it feel like this is a character that is right up her alley.

The collaboration marks the first Apple venture for Rudolph and also a reunion for the actress with Hubbard and Yang. The three previously worked together on the Amazon Prime film Forever. Yang and Hubbard will create, write, and executive produce the series from Universal Television along with Rudolph, who will executive produce through her production company Animal Pictures. Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will also executive produce.

Image via Amazon

RELATED: Why 'Big Mouth' Is the Best Depiction of Depression on TV

This is Yang’s second collaboration with Apple TV+. The Parks and Recreation writer and producer previously executive produced the Independent Spirit Award and NAACP Image Award-nominated anthology series Little America. Rudolph’s recent credits include series and films such as The Good Place, Big Mouth, and Hubie Halloween. She’s set to return to her home base of Studio 8H as a host of Saturday Night Live on March 27, almost a decade after her first-ever hosting gig in 2012.

Apple TV+ is currently home to some of the most innovative and award-winning programs including Dickinson, Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Central Park, and Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy premiering this summer from Lorne Michaels.

KEEP READING: The Best TV Shows to Watch on Apple TV+

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Shadow and Bone’ Showrunner on His 3-Season Plan for the Netflix Series and Landing the Job Through Twitter Showrunner Eric Heisserer also reveals how he walked away from the pitch when Netflix initially didn't have the rights to 'Six of Crows.'

Read Next