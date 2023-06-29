Long-term Mayans M.C. stars Carla Baratta and Joseph Lucero have reflected on their characters’ untimely deaths in last night’s episode. In an interview with Deadline, Baratta revealed she believed Adelita’s death was “for the best,” whilst Lucero reflected on the therapeutic experience of playing Creeper for five seasons of the American crime drama series.

Baratta has admitted that she felt her character’s death was poetic, despite having had nightmares prior to filming the scene. “I feel like it was a beautiful and painful way to end [Adelita’s life] and it was proper justice,” Baratta said of Adelita’s death at the hands of her protege, Mini (Better Thing’s Melony Ochoa), in the seventh episode of Season 5 titled 'The Fear of Death, I Eat Stars.' “If Adelita had been [killed] by someone else, it wouldn’t have had the same impact because it’s not just about her being dead but about why she’s dead. She raised this person to be the next Adelita, and Adelita killed Pablo who was like her brother,” Baratta said, stating that such a death was likely what Adelita had hoped to accomplish in the end. Furthermore, she believed Adelita’s death could only be beneficial to Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas). “A part of me wants to believe that Adelita getting killed was for the best. This season you can see she’s not mentally stable and she’s just lost. She goes from killing mode to mother mode and it doesn’t make sense.”

Nevertheless, Baratta still had a hard time letting go of her Mayans character, with Adelita’s final scene making her reflect on her own children. “I didn’t want to think a lot when I was doing that scene because I had had a couple of nightmares a couple of days before and then afterwards. The nightmare wasn’t about actually being killed but about betrayal and seeing people taking off their masks, which I feel was what Adelita was feeling at that moment as well as thinking about her family and her son.” In fact, the scene was so hard for Baratta to shoot that she “couldn’t stop crying.” “I was in my trailer sobbing but it wasn’t about Adelita’s death, it’s about what comes afterward for her baby and her family. It was hard.”

Similarly, Lucero believed that whilst he was able to connect with his character, Creeper’s death came at an appropriate time in the series. “He died an honest man and I, Joseph, believe Creeper died a loyal man. He was loyal to the club, to his sobriety, to his woman who even when he betrayed him was still loyal to her,” Lucero said of his character’s death, adding that most importantly, Creeper died being “loyal to himself.” The actor explained that playing Creeper was “therapeutic” for him, allowing him to forget his past mistakes and grow as a person. “The lightness you see in me today is the human aspect—today, I feel worthy. I now have this body of work and I’m doing this interview with you right now. And it’s not about a crime I committed or someone I may have hurt,” Lucero said, attributing his career in playing Creeper (as well as his family) to changing his life for the better.

Just as Baratta had trouble filming her final scene, however, shooting the series did bring forward some demons. “[Going back to prison as Creeper] was the hardest day for me because we shot in an actual prison. It was very emotional for me but I had Elgin, Emilio [Rivera], J.D. and Danny [Pino] who stayed with me until we finished shooting that final scene around 4 in the morning,” he revealed, praising co-creator Elgin James and his co-stars for supporting him. Having his character die in the way he did helped him “surrender” his past. “I remember taking those last breaths as Creeper and I felt like I really died in the sense that I was finally able to kill off that spirit—finally.”

What’s Next for Lucero?

With only a few more episodes left of Mayans MC’s fifth and final season, Lucero feels confident his acting career will continue with the hope of more diverse roles. “Now I want to play a cop or an attorney or maybe even a superhero,” Lucero admitted after playing Creeper since the Kurt Sutter and James-created spinoff of Sons of Anarchy premiered in 2018. Previously, Lucero has held other roles in crime television series, such as playing Juan Carlos Lopez in Blue Bloods and Marco in FBI, but he’d like to expand beyond the genre. He doesn’t have a particular preference, however, confident that his success in Mayans MC has allowed him to create and play any character he wants. “Maybe I can just play a guy who is feeling life no matter how life comes? I created this persona because I wanted to look tough but I’m just an emotional guy who wants to love.” Whichever role he next plays he will be sure to enjoy, having found profound happiness in his acting career. “This is who I am now and I love it.”

All seasons of FX's Mayans M.C. are currently streaming on Hulu Plus. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Season 5 below: