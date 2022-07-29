The cast also talks about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series.

Editor’s note: The following includes spoilers for Season 4 of Mayans M.C.

The day before Mayans M.C. took the Hall H Comic-Con stage in San Diego and revealed they’d been renewed for Season 5, I was able to talk with JD Pardo (Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), and Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo) about the making of the series. During the fun conversation, the cast talked about what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, how some of the audience occasionally forgets the show isn’t real life, if they know a character is dying before reading the script, and what they love and find challenging about making the series. In addition, Pardo talks about when EZ decided he wanted to be President of the club and Pino talks about how his character is related to the Reyes brothers and what that means for the future.

Created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, Mayans M.C. is set in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy and focuses on Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes (Pardo) and his progression from a prospect in the Mayans Motorcycle Club to now being it’s President. Alongside Pardo, Mayans M.C. also stars Emilio Rivera, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Edward James Olmos, Gino Vento, and JR Bourne.

Image via FX

Check out what JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, and Danny Pino had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about.

JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, and Danny Pino

What would fans be surprised to learn about the making of the series?

How some of the audience occasionally forgets the show isn’t real life.

How characters on the series die. Are they nervous reading a new script?

When did Ezekiel 'EZ' Reyes decide he wanted to be President of the club?

Pino talks about how the show finally has pulled back the curtain that he’s related to the Reyes brothers and what that means for the future.

What are the things they love filming on the show and the things they don’t.

For more on Mayans M.C.: