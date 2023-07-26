Mayans M.C. ended after five seasons, and it was a rollercoaster of tested loyalties and crossed lines. The Mayans have numerous charters across California (and the West Coast), but the M.C. that was the show's focus was Santo Padre — a small but strong-willed motorcycle club. The Mayans (and most motorcycle clubs) have titles for their members.

The members' vests are called cuts, and whoever's in has a patch. The most important roles include El Pacificador (Sergeant at Arms), El Secretario (Secretary), Capitan Del Camino (Road Captain), Vice Presidente, and at the top — Presidente. As imagined, Presidente must be someone strong, with a clear vision for the club — but are all members eligible for the top role?

10 Neron "Creeper" Vargas

Neron "Creeper" Vargas (Joseph Raymond Lucero) was initially Capitan Del Camino. The club doesn't lack temperamental people, but if anyone would let their passion blind them, it's Creeper. Keen on always pursuing justice and emphasizing loyalty, he may not be the best leadership choice for the Mayans because a Presidente must be able to balance his emotions.

Creeper makes most of his decisions impulsively. His fierce loyalty to the club could be an excellent trait of a Presidente, but none of the members would be there if they weren't loyal. His ultimate brag is how many bullets he'd taken for his brothers, but despite that, Creeper's always felt like the black sheep of Santo Padre, with that loyalty often taken for granted.

9 Michael "Riz" Ariza

The former El Secretario, Michael "Riz" Ariza (Antonio Jaramillo), occasionally put his interests ahead of the club. While he was stripped of his secretary badge for those actions, Riz was able to stay in the club and, ultimately, die for it. Riz didn't try to spite the Mayans, although he was helping people cross the Mexican-US border through their resources.

His resourceful nature and ability to make things happen could give Riz the upper hand in a presidential role. However, his actions showed the club that he doesn't consider them as much as they'd expected. This ultimately prevented him from even remaining secretary, let alone progressing along the ranks.

8 Gilbert "Gilly" Lopez

Gilly Lopez (Vincent Vargas) is one of two Mayans war veterans, so he's no stranger to being loyal to a group and going head-in into violence. Gilly said that the club's the closest thing to a brotherhood that he's been able to find after his discharge.

However, Gilly also suffers from PTSD: this often gets in the way of him doing things for the club and is the one thing that could stand in his way of becoming a leader. In addition, Gilly wasn't in a leadership role while he served, so he may not even be considering one in Santo Padre. He managed to find a place where he could feel accepted; that's likely enough for Gilly, even if he does consider leaving them in Season 5.

7 Johnny "El Coco" Cruz

Johnny "El Coco" Cruz (Richard Cabral), often just referred to as Coco, is as smart and resourceful as they get. Another war veteran, Coco, was often lauded for his exceptional marksmanship skills. As veterans, Coco and Gilly become the closest, with Gilly jumping in to save Coco more than once. Coco's skills could be presidential material, but his emotions and instability aren't.

Coco gets caught in the crossfire during one of the Mayans' confrontations with another club and ends up addicted to drugs due to lingering pain. He does a complete 180-degree change from who he used to be. Had Coco not become addicted, he would've reached the top of the Mayans' hierarchy, for sure. Vice Presidente? Very likely. Presidente? Who knows.

6 Angel Reyes

Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) can be many things at once. Composed, flirty, aggressive, loyal, and reasonable are some of the traits he often displays. By the end of the series, it's clear Angel is "a lover, not a fighter," although his focus on protecting his family brings some anger out of him. Angel could be Presidente if his ambitions of staying were that big.

Angel replaces Riz as a secretary when Riz gets stripped of his rank. The two resolve their differences with a fistfight and a hug, solidifying that their brotherhood is based on being there for each other. If nothing had changed for Angel in his private life, he might have been a contender to be Vice President to his brother.

5 Hank "Tranq" Loza

Hank Loza (Frankie Loyal) is the only Sergeant at Arms of Santo Padre. He's one of those side characters whose life story could easily be more interesting than some of the things happening in the club. Hank always knows the wise thing to do and takes his time to consider the best options. Like all of his club brothers, he's also known to indulge in impulsive behavior.

Hank could intimidate with a look, but privately, he's the closest to a gentleman of all the club members. Reliable and often ready to listen, Hank would be the perfect Presidente. The only downside is that those traits may not be so great for the club's future; his demeanor may not be as commanding as some other members.

4 Che "Taza" Romero

Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo) is one of the founders of Santo Padre Mayans. He and Bishop were close as brothers, and Taza would know how to lead the club into a better future. After founding the club with Bishop and Alvarez, Taza was Vice Presidente until leaving the club.

Taza is excellent Presidente material, but his past catching up caused him to make some tough and unpredictable decisions. Taza cut off Riz's air supply while he was in the hospital, killing him and making it look like a hostile M.C. did it. This drove the Mayans to take action, so no one can say Taza isn't proactive — but the sacrifice he made was unforgivable to his brothers.

3 Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes

EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) has been named Presidente. His rise from being a prospect to becoming the man in charge was quick, violent, and calculated — much like EZ himself is. His interpersonal skills and charm prove that people like him can go far. Ambitious, driven, and self-assured, these traits make EZ one of the best men to lead the club; but is he,

The final season foreshadowed a lot of tragedy for the Santo Padre Mayans, and EZ's presidential rise mirrored the storyline of Jax Teller from Sons of Anarchy. Both are young men who believe in replacing the older guys and adding fresh leadership into the mix; both get carried away and drunk with power, ultimately causing death and tragedy everywhere.

2 Obispo "Bishop" Losa

When Mayans M.C. begins, Bishop Losa (Michael Irby) is the club Presidente. He remains at the top for the first three seasons, until he gets replaced for being too ambitious and power-hungry. EZ displays similar characteristics as Bishop but with more vigor and charm.

Bishop is one of the founders of the club; he's charismatic but somewhat lacking in commanding demeanor. He likes to be one of the boys with his brothers and has established numerous great relationships with other charters. However, he's most obviously the member who stands in his own way, finally leading to his demotion to Vice Presidente.

1 Marcus Alvarez

Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) is Presidente. His demeanor, attitude, and wisdom prove that time and time again. The Mayans were at their best when he was president of the Oakland charter, but with time, his old ways were pushed aside. Alvarez founded the Santo Padre charter with Bishop and Taza, which earned him the El Padrino or the godfather title.

As El Padrino, Alvarez holds the highest rank of all in Santo Padre. His experience with other charters brought a lot of knowledge and good to establish the club, but in the end, he was pushed out by a group of strong-willed men who were ultimately impossible to keep in line. Alvarez would've kept the peace, but that's not interesting storytelling, is it?

