The Santo Padre charter is set to have one last ride. FX has revealed that the network's popular drama series Mayans M.C. will be ending with its fifth season. The announcement was made today during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by FX boss John Landgraf.

The series first premiered in 2018 and is a spin-off of FX's other hit series Sons of Anarchy, which wrapped up in 2014. Taking place in the fictionalized town of Santo Padre found on the California and Mexico border, the story follows E.Z. Reyes, played by J.D. Pardo, as he makes his way through the dangerous outlaw life as part of the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

The series was renewed for a fifth season back in July 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con, though at the time it was not revealed that the series would be ending with this renewal. During the SDCC panel, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment had this to say about the Season 5 renewal of Mayan M.C.:

“The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under ‘EZ’s’ newly claimed leadership. Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season."

Image via FX Networks

RELATED: ‘Mayans M.C.’: JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, and Danny Pino on Season 4 and EZ’s Future

Who Else Works on Mayans M.C.

The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, Sutter having created Sons of Anarchy and James serving as Mayan M.C. showrunner. In addition to being the series co-creators, James and Sutter also serve as executive producers of the series alongside Hilton Smith. Alongside Pardo, Mayans M.C. stars Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Edward James Olmos, Gino Vento, and JR Bourne.

The fifth and final season of Mayans M.C. does not have a released date currently announced. All four previous seasons of Mayans M.C. are currently streaming on Hulu. Watch the trailer for Season 4 and Read the synopsis for Mayans M.C. below.