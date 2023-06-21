Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 5 of Mayans M.C.When it comes to the world created by Kurt Sutter, there's plenty of foreshadowing and imagery set forth both in his breakthrough show Sons of Anarchy and in the current spinoff, Mayans M.C. Each of those series’ leading characters, Sons’ Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and Mayans’ EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) have character arcs that highlight the brilliant writing talent of Sutter, Mayans co-creator Elgin James, and the rest of the writing team. We know how the former's run went and ended after seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, and we're starting to see things come together that suggest EZ may be heading down a similar path as that of Jax.

Looking back at that signature foreshadowing exhibited in Sutter’s works, the downfall of Jax was right in front of us. Jax was always a character who saw the darkness that came with SAMCRO, and he didn't want that life for his son — nor did he want this life for those he became close to in the club. He tied up every loose end he could and was at peace, which is why he chose to go out like he did. We’re starting to see how this final Mayans MC season could be shaping up for EZ and it appears that he, too, may die for the club, whether by choice remains to be seen. They're not identical situations, but the foreshadowing for EZ is starting to line up in a way that it did for Jax.

'Mayans M.C.' Season 5 Is Making EZ Go to Extremes

Image via FX Networks

In that final Sons season, Jax goes through some excruciating extremes, none more so than having to kill his own mother Gemma (Katey Sagal). Like we're seeing with EZ, doing something so extreme for the club comes with a mental toll. Episode 5 sees EZ literally reminding his club that he will bleed for them as he steps up as the volunteer in a fight to the death (which he wins, in one of the more savage Mayans scenes to date). That same episode also has EZ’s secret about having once worked with the feds (aka being dubbed the rat) come out, which results in him going against Creeper (Joseph Lucero) to set him up while he's in prison. These are two moments that show just how far EZ is willing to go for the club, and for himself, which always points to something bigger coming in this world.

The Mayans are flirting with danger. It's become obvious this season that they're in over their heads, be it in the war with the Sons or their entry into dealing fentanyl. Add all of that to a leader in EZ who's starting to become addicted to the war, and Mayans MC is setting up a recipe for disaster. This could result in a sad ending for Angel (Clayton Cardenas), who appears closer than ever to wanting to leave it all and be with his son, but it also is starting to look like EZ may only have one ending in sight, one that we've already seen our previous lead experience.

EZ May Not Have a Happy Ending in 'Mayans M.C.'s Final Season

Image via FX Networks

There aren't many characters in this world who get happy endings, let alone get to live a life after going through this world. We see Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) in “retirement” this season, which is about as happy of an ending as someone can have in this show, and he's hardly content with the way things are now. With the path of destruction EZ has gone on, which really started to come into shape when he brutally killed Gaby (Sulem Calderon) in Season 4, his story is appearing more and more to be heading to a grim ending. That was the moment the darkness really began to descend on him, and it's come right to the forefront in Season 5. He's become so set on protecting this club that he's lost sight of why he actually wanted this power, instead putting everyone in more danger with his rash decisions. These choices are also contrary to who we first came to know him as. He separated himself from the others because of his education, his appreciation for literature, and the fact that he always seemed to have something grounding him outside the club.

All of this is to say that EZ’s arc this season and even going back to Season 4 puts him in a precarious situation. Whereas we knew what Jax’s intentions were (he wanted the best for his son), EZ doesn't have that same apparent driving force (he's even lost touch with his family). His girlfriend, Sofia (Andrea Cortes), isn't even enough to keep him grounded as she seems more or less ingrained with the club at this point. What is motivating him right now is power, money, and whatever benefits Santo Padre. All of those things are exactly why he may lose sight of the road ahead, and as he told Canche (Jimmy Gonzales) before shooting him in Season 4: “I caught you slippin’.” All it takes is one small misstep by EZ at this point, and his fate could be sealed.

New episodes of Mayans MC Season 5 air every Wednesday night on FX.