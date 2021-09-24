Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas will be returning to the fourth season of FX's Mayans M.C. as series regulars when the show returns in early 2022. As reported by Deadline, the trio of actors will be returning to the biker drama series as a more regular fixture in the show going forward.

The characters of Hank Loza (Loyal), Neron “Creeper” Vargas (Lucero), and Gilly Lopez (Vargas) have been part of the series throughout its three-season run, but they saw a fair amount of development when they gained larger roles in Season 3.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Mayans M.C.' Gets Season 4 Renewal at FX, so Get Ready for More Biker Rivalry

Mayans M.C. premiered in 2018 and is a spin-off of FX's other hit series Sons of Anarchy, which wrapped up in 2014. The spin-off series follows E.Z. Reyes, played by JD Pardo, and his motorcycle club that shares its name with the show. The show was renewed by FX for a fourth season in May of 2021.

Alongside Pardo, the show also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, and Ray McKinnon. The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Mayans M.C. is set to return to FX in early 2022, though an exact return date is not yet known. Read the synopsis for Mayans M.C. below.

Set in a post-Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes -- fresh out of prison -- is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp.

KEEP READING: Kevin Hart and F. Gary Gray Team on Netflix Heist Movie 'Lift'

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Good Doctor' Season 5 Release Date Revealed in First Trailer Wedding bells are ringing for Dr. Murphy.

Read Next