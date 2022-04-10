Mayans M.C. is adding Good Girls alum Manny Montana to the fourth season of the show. In a Deadline exclusive, series’ executive producer Elgin James confirmed the actor will be joining the cast in the fast-approaching fourth season. Leaving the good girls of Michigan for the bad boys of Santo Padre feels completely right for Montana, given his career trajectory.

At the moment, James is choosing to share little about Montana’s character but has, however, revealed that the character will cause some trouble on his arrival and will be a member of the Yuma Mayans. Montana has never shied away from playing troublemakers; his roles in Good Girls, The Mule, and Power, point to that. The actor will be joining an already impressive cast sheet that includes J.D Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Raoul Trujillo, Emilio Rivera, Danny Pino, Richard Cabral, and Edward James Olmos.

Mayans M.C. is set in a fictional Californian border town, Santo Padre, and follows the activities of a motorcycle club, the titular Mayans M.C. The show primarily focuses on Pardo’s character, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is swept into a life he never intended for himself in his pursuit of vengeance after cartel violence ends his Mexican family’s American dream.

The series is set in the same universe as Sons of Anarchy which ran from 2008 to 2014. What’s particularly interesting about the upcoming fourth season, beyond Montana’s casting, is the fact that the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club (also known as SAMCRO) will be pivotal to the season. The Mayans will go head-to-head with SAMCRO who seeks revenge after the death Allesandro Montez, a SAMCRO road captain. Though not killed by a Mayan, the actions of one indirectly led to Montez’s death.

After a wild ride of a third season, the Mayans were left in a precarious position in the finale with seemingly no way out, ending the season on a cliffhanger. It will be interesting to see how they escape the ‘inconvenient’ situation in the fourth season premiere. We are also curious to see how Montana’s character will influence the overall storyline for the upcoming season. Given the fact that the third season ended with more questions than answers, the fourth season has a titanic task on its hands. From the previously released trailer, the season promises to match the ruthlessness, violence, and storytelling of the previous seasons.

The Season 4 of Mayans M.C. will return with two back-to-back episodes on April, 19. Montana will make his debut in the season’s second episode – “Hymn Among the Ruins.”

