When the American crime drama series Sons of Anarchy finished its run in 2014, many wondered what was next for the many characters introduced throughout the show’s seven-season run. Although Jax Teller’s story ended, it wasn’t the end for the Sons of Anarchy universe. Fortunately for fans, Mayans M.C. premiered on September 4, 2018, on FX. Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the series shares the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy. This time we focus on the Mayans Motorcycle Club, former enemies turned allies of the Sons of Anarchy. Mayans M.C. is set in the fictional California border town Santo Padre and stars JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas. Two-and-a-half years have passed since the events of Sons of Anarchy with the spin-off following EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, as he progresses as a prospect in the Mayan M.C. charter. After a dramatic Season 3 cliffhanger, audiences have been waiting to see the aftermath and how things will play out moving forward. Season 4 will hit screens April 19th on FX at 10 pm EST.

Watch the Mayans M.C. Trailer

The trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 4 dropped at the beginning of April gave fans an intense glimpse at what to expect. Season 4 promises to pick up where Season 3 left off. The trailer gives us a glimpse of the immediate aftermath of the Season 3 finale. The trailer advertises the season’s conflict of the Mayans at war, as we will see the repercussions of trying to unite under one king. This war between the Mayans and SAMCRO M.C.s will wage on for the season with series co-creator Elgin James saying to Deadline.

“We will take our time and be patient because we also have to reset ourselves emotionally. But once it starts rolling again, there’s no stopping it. [The war] is definitely going to take a season, and it may take the rest of these characters a lifetime.”

When is Mayans MC Season 4 Premiering?

FX has set the premiere date for Mayans M.C. at April 19, 2022. The show will air Tuesday nights on FX at 10 pm EST, with episodes available on Hulu the following day. For fans in the UK and Europe, you can catch up on the action on Disney+. The season premiere will consist of two back-to-back episodes that will air on the same night. Season 4 includes ten episodes in total.

Who is in Mayans MC Season 4?

JD Pardo stars as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. EZ is a full patch member of the Mayans M.C., Santo Padre Charter, who joined the club following his release from prison. He is the younger brother of fellow club member Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas). EZ’s struggle is the desire to live a happy life with his family and girlfriend Gaby (Sulem Calderon) which seems to keep coming into conflict with his desire for vengeance. Pardo is known for his role as Jack Toretto in the Fast and Furious series. Jack, the father of the series lead Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), who is a race car driver who instills his love for cars and devotion to family to his children. Much like his Fast and Furious character, Pardo’s character EZ is devoted to those he sees as family and is willing to do whatever it takes to secure their safety. Pardo also was part of the main cast of the science fiction series Revolution and supernatural mystery series The Messengers.

Clayton Cardenas plays Angel, EZ’s brother. Angel is a member of the Mayans M.C. and brings in EZ as he looks to earn his patch. In Season 3, we learn that he’s expecting a child with bartender Nails, with whom he becomes engaged. Cardenas is also known for his role in the series American Crime and the film Lowlife. Other cast-members returning for Season 4 include Raoul Trujillo as Taza, Carla Baratta as Adelita, Michael Irby as Bishop, Sarah Bolger as Emily, Edward James Olmos as Felipe, Richard Cabral as El Coco, Danny Pino as Miguel, Emilio Rivera as Álvarez, and Ray McKinnon as Linc. Additionally, Frankie Loyal (who plays Hank Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron "Creeper" Vargas), and Vincent Vargas (Gilly Lopez) have all been upgraded to series regulars.

What is the Background of Mayans MC?

Mayans M.C. is a spinoff of the popular FX series Sons of Anarchy. The motorcycle crime series aired from 2008 to 2014 and followed Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) rise to power over the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle gang. The Mayans M.C. was first introduced within that series as rivals of the Sons of Anarchy, before forming a less contentious relationship later on in the series. Mayans M.C. picks up two and a half years after the end of the Sons of Anarchy series and focuses on the titular motorcycle club. On the announcement of the new season in May 2021, Elgin James revealed:

"In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers."

James serves as co-creator of the show. It is produced by FX Productions, SutterInk, and Fox 21 Television Studios.

What Is Mayans MC Season 4 About?

Season 1 of the show saw Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes freshly out of prison trying to rebuild his life. As the series has progressed, his ambition and his penchant for vengeance have meant the loss of his relationship with high-school sweetheart Gaby (Sulem Calderon), and have put the SP Mayans’ survival in danger. After coming up with the idea to align under one King, the chapter faces retaliation that is going to have major repercussions in Season 4. One of the biggest plot lines that will impact Season 4 from Season 3 is the killing of the leader of Meth Mountain, who was affiliated with the Sons of Anarchy motorcycle gang. This sets up what looks to be a historic war between the Mayans and SAMCRO. To see the results of the conflict, tune in to Mayans M.C. on April 19th on FX.

