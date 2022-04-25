FX has just released a new trailer for Mayans M.C. has its fourth season charges forward, unleashing new drama, alliances, and betrayals. The new teaser, called "Walking Dead Man", gives us a glimpse into the dangerous world that Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) inhabits. Season 4 of Mayans M.C. premiered on FX on April 19, 2022. New episodes air every Tuesday at 10:00 PM before becoming available on Hulu.

"Some shit's hard to let go of," the teaser starts, and that statement is pretty much the credo of both the Mayans M.C. and Sons of Anarchy stories. And the teaser shows EZ's life and the Mayans' existence being threatened by members of different charters as well as the ever-ominous Sons of Anarchy gang. EZ, who has been dubbed a 'walking dead man', will have to find a way to navigate a life that is becoming increasingly treacherous. With the gang on the edge of war and EZ facing more and more threats to his life and leadership, Season 4 will continue on its thrilling ride towards events that will shake the biker gang world of the desert lands of the American South West.

Mayans M.C. follows EZ, a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Mexico/California border. EZ and his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), come to face retaliation from other bikers after EZ's failed attempt to join several charters under one "king". But that is not all for EZ, who also faces familial problems. He and his brother have grown distant from their father, Felipe, played by Edward James Olmos, after an intensely personal betrayal. Mayans M.C. exists in the same universe as the Sons of Anarchy universe, which took a Shakespearean approach to a biker drama. Loosely based on Hamlet, the series was a hit with both viewers and critics.

RELATED: Clayton Cardenas on 'Mayans M.C.'s Season 4 Premiere, Working With Manny Montana, and the Angel & EZ Dynamic

Mayans M.C. also stars Raoul Trujillo as Taza, Carla Baratta as Adelita, Michael Irby as Bishop, Sarah Bolger as Emily, Richard Cabral as El Coco, Danny Pino as Miguel, Emilio Rivera as Álvarez, Sulem Calderon as Gabby, and Ray McKinnon as Linc. Kurt Sutter and Elgin James co-created the series for FX. Both James and Sutter also serve as executive producers on the series. Hilton Smith also executive produces.

Mayans M.C. currently airs on Tuesdays at 10pm EST. You can catch the new trailer below:

'Last Week Tonight': Watch John Oliver Eviscerate... 'Air Bud'?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (293 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe