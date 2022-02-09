FX has just announced the release date for the fourth season of their gritty, biker-based series Mayans M.C. The fourth season of the series is set to premiere in April.

Mayans M.C. follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, played by JD Pardo, who is a member of the Mayans M.C. charter. The club operates on the California Mexico border, against a stark desert landscape. EZ, who was once the golden boy of the family now face conflict with other club chapters after a failed attempt to consolidate power. EZ is joined by his brother Angel, played by Clayton Cardenas. The two brothers als oface a strained relationship with their father, Felipe, played by the legendary Edward James Olmos, and he betrayed them in an intensely personal way.

The series takes place in the same universe as the long-running series Sons of Anarchy. In Sons of Anarchy, the Mayans were rivals to the Sons of Anarchy. Sons of Anarchy ran for seven seasons, from 2008 through 2014 and featured a star-studded cast from Katey Sagal to Ron Perlman. Mayans M.C. picked up two and a half years after the events of Sons of Anarchy. The series premiered in 2018 and has aired three seasons so far, consisting of 10 episodes each. In addition to forming its own mythology, Mayans M.C. has also incorporating elements of Sons of Anarchy into the series. However, its undeniable that each series has its own identity, and throughout its three season run, Mayans M.C. has worked to form its own identity separate from its origins, with each season becoming more distinct.

MAYANS M.C. -- Pictured: JD Pardo as EZ Reyes. CR: James Minchin/FX

Mayans M.C. stars, in addition to Cardenas, Olmos, and Pardo, Danny Pino, who previously worked on the long-running series Cold Case, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas.

Kurt Sutter and Elgin James co-created the series. Both James and Sutter serve as executive producers on the series as well. Also executive producing is Hilton Smith. The fourth season of the series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

Mayans M.C. will return to FX on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022. The series premiere will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show will also become available to stream on Hulu the next day. The first to episodes of the season will air back-to-back on the premiere date.

