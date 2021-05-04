FX has announced a fourth season renewal for Mayans M.C., just a week before the Season 3 finale airs next Tuesday, May 11. Co-created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, who also executive produce alongside Michael Dinner, the show has firmly established itself in the middle ground between being a spinoff from Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy and a standalone sequel series in its own right.

Mayans M.C. focuses on the titular motorcycle club, who factored heavily into all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, with JD Pardo’s Ezekiel Reyes patching into the charter and becoming drawn deeper into the outlaw life alongside his brother Angel, played by Clayton Cardenas. Edward James Olmos lends his gravitas to the role of patriarch Felipe, who struggles with how the ghosts of his past continue to haunt him in the present.

The news that Mayans M.C. would be returning for a fourth run of episodes in 2022 came from FX Entertainment’s President of Original Programming Nick Grad, who had high praise for what James and his cast and crew have brought to the expansive biker lore over the last three years.

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C. Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

Mayans M.C. has sought to stand on its own two feet away from Sons of Anarchy, but more and more elements of its predecessor have begun creeping into the mythology over the last two seasons, with Ray McKinnon’s U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter acting as the big bad this time around, after he was a thorn in the side of SAMCRO during their fourth season. Potter is threatening to deport Felipe, putting Ezekiel and Angel in a difficult position that isn’t going to end well for all parties given the number of spinning plates in the air.

Emilio Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez, David Labrava’s Happy Lowman, Tommy Flanagan’s Chibs Telford, Michael Ornstein’s Chucky Marstein and Jacob Vargas’ Allesandro Montez are just a few of the Sons of Anarchy alumni to have crossed over into the world of Mayans M.C. at various points, with the latter in particular factoring into Season 3 in a big way to drive the conflict between the Mayans and their Tijuana M.C. rivals to a head.

The final two installments of Season 3 air tonight and next Tuesday on FX, and Mayans M.C. will return next year with ten brand new episodes.

